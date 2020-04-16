Revenue Growth at 2.3% CAGR Predicted for Computer Keyboards Market by 2025

According to a new market report published by Future Market Insights titled “Computer Keyboards Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2025,” the global computer keyboards market was valued at US$ 4,780.5 Mn in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.3% from 2015 to 2025. Growth of the computer keyboards market is primarily driven by increasing sales of ergonomic keyboards.

Ergonomic keyboards are designed to reduce muscular stress and conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome and repetitive stress injuries (RSIs) that result from persistent keyboard usage.

On the basis of type, the computer keyboards market is segmented into basic and ergonomic keyboards. The basic keyboards segment was valued US$ 4,287.4 Mn in 2014 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period 2015–2025. This sluggish growth can be attributed to rising adoption of ergonomic keyboards by heavy users as they prevent RSIs and Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs).

Leading players, such as Microsoft Corporation, Logitech International SA, Gold Touch Inc., and Fellowes Inc., who manufacture basic keyboards are shifting towards ergonomic keyboards production in order to capitalize on the high demand for the same. Additionally, tools and user interface technologies such as speech processing, brain mapping interface, and most importantly touchscreen keyboards are expected to impact the adoption of computer keyboards significantly in the near future.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-269

Ergonomic keyboards accounted for 10.3% share of the total computer keyboards market in 2014. Adoption of ergonomic keyboards is expected to increase at a strong rate due to growing awareness about their benefits such as comfortable positioning of the hand, wrist, and forearm, and easy approach to keys (due to the curved key layout which reduces stress while typing).

The ergonomic keyboards market is further segmented on the basis of type (vertical, compact, adjustable, split, and others), switching mechanism (membrane based and mechanical), size (standard, laptop, thumb-size, and numeric keyboards), and applications (corporate, personal, and gaming).

This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of the computer keyboards market in key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2014, owing to growing complaints of RSIs and carpal tunnel syndrome at workplaces. In order to increase operational productivity, enterprises in this region are adopting ergonomic workstation solutions including keyboards, mice, and office furniture.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific (including Japan) commanded 21% share of the total ergonomic keyboards market in 2014. The region is expected to witness the highest growth throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of ergonomic keyboards in countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Market growth across these countries is primarily driven by growing numbers of multinational companies, such as Tata Group, Intel Corporation, Global Sources, Induchem AG, and HubSpot, Inc., establishing offices in the region. In order to make the most of this opportunity, computer keyboard manufacturers (especially ergonomic keyboards manufacturers) are expected to expand distribution channels in this region during the forecast period.

Need more information about Report Methodology ? @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-269

Computer Keyboards Market: Key Players

Key players of the global computer keyboards market include Microsoft Corporation, Logitech International SA, Kinesis Corporation, Gold Touch Enterprises Inc., Adesso Inc., Fellowes Inc., Posturite Ltd., Datadesk Technologies, Fentek Industries, Inc., and Shenzhen V4 Electronics Co., Ltd.