Rising Adoption of Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2022

An emergency contraception is a birth control way to avoid pregnancy in women. The emergency contraception pills most probably avoid pregnancy, in the same manner, the same as standard birth control pills. The emergency contraceptive pills offered in the market are uneven and have the related purpose. Nevertheless, the efficiency of these pills, in addition to leaning towards the pills with slightest side effects, fuels the growth of the worldwide market. On the other hand, the sales of the emergency pills are likely to be hampered because of unsettled side effects which include a time limitation for intake, muscle spasms, heavy vomiting and nausea.

The worldwide sales of the emergency contraceptive pills are projected for a sluggish growth, recording a market valuation of US$ 1230 million throughout the forecast period of 2017-2022. The worldwide market is expected to record a CAGR below 3% in terms of value during the five years forecast period.

Request For Report Sample with Table of [email protected] https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114795/Emergency-Contraceptive-Pills-Market

Market segmentation

Analysis by product type

On the basis of product type, the market is further fragmented into progesterone pills, combination pills, estrogen pills and other products. Amongst these, the combination pills are anticipated to evolve as the highest productive fragment in the worldwide market as a result of eliminating the possibility of ectopic pregnancy. The combination pills in the global market are likely to contribute around 40% of revenue shares in 2017. However, the sales of the estrogen pills are likely to lose hold of the market by registering a CAGR of 1.5% of revenue shares along with progesterone pills.

Analysis by sales channel

On the basis of sales channel, the market is sub-divided into hospital pharmacies, drug store/pharmacies, online trader and other channels. The drug stores/pharmacies and hospital pharmacies are undeniably the two leading sales channels by accounting for over 70% of the revenue shares at the beginning of the forecast period. The Online sales channel is also likely to witness a considerable decline by capturing less than US$ 160 million in worldwide revenue market by 2022 end.

Analysis by region

The overall market is segmented into five key regions namely Europe, Latin America, North America, MEA and APAC. Among these regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market. However, the European and the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region are likely to lose their hold in the worldwide market.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114795/Emergency-Contraceptive-Pills-Market

Key Market Players

The leading companies in the worldwide emergency contraceptive pills market include

Richter Gedeon Nyrt

Bayer AG

Piramal Enterprises Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Cooper Pharma

Lupin Limited

HRA Pharma

Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co

Pfizer Inc.