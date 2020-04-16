Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market Growth Opportunities and Advanced Technologies in Emerging Industry

Insufficient supply of molecular isotopes and lack of trained and skilled specialists and professionals are the biggest obstacles in the growth of the global SPECT market

Diagnostic imaging devices require molecular isotopes, however the lack of availability and insufficient supply of molecular isotopes is likely to act as a restraint in the growth of the global SPECT market during the forecast period. For example, two chemical elements such as technetium and molybdenum that generally fuel a large number of SPECT procedures in cardiology have been facing numerous disruptions in supply over the past few years. Another reason responsible for hampering the supply of molecular isotopes is that the reactors supplying molecular isotopes got shut down permanently in Canada owing to reasons related to safety concerns.

To Download Sample Report With TOC: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1834663

Product recalls is another factor that is creating a negative impact on the worldwide market for SPECT. The use of SPECT devices in diagnosis, staging, restaging and follow up on lesions, diseases and organ dysfunctions, diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and brain dysfunction are associated with adverse effects. Owing to product recalls on account of the adverse effects of SPECT devices the global SPECT market is facing challenges in terms of revenue growth. Poor health care systems especially in developing countries and in countries in the Eastern European region are also expected to restrain the growth of the global SPECT market during the period of study. Lack of basic health care services is anticipated to have an adverse impact on the global market. Lack of funds for advanced health care facilities is another factor that is hampering revenue growth of the global SPECT market.

In order to achieve better imaging capabilities and to offer accurate information related to organ functions and dysfunctions, radioisotope tracers are used by diagnostic and imaging devices. The radioisotope tracer Technetium-99m is widely preferred in SPECT imaging. However, radioisotope tracers have a half-life of just about six hours, and this limits the usage of these tracers in the diagnostic imaging industry. This factor has decreased the popularity of SPECT imaging, thereby negatively impacting the global SPECT market.

spect devices market

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/single-photon-emission-computed-tomography-market-global-industry-analysis-2012-2016-and-opportunity-assessment-2017-2027-report.html

Top application areas of SPECT, SPECT-CT and SPECT-MRI imaging devices

SPECT is a powerful nuclear medicine technique that allows non-invasive diagnostic imaging of the metabolic process using short lived radioisotopes thus generating 3-D images of functional processes in the human body. There are numerous applications of SPECT scanners in the global market. One of the main uses of SPECT imaging is in the detection of chronic disorders.

Cardiology

SPECT can be used to assess the extent of cardiovascular disease. SPECT helps in identifying patients who are likely to benefit from heart bypass surgery. SPECT imaging is also used for the diagnosis of ischemic heart disease. Cardiology is a relatively mature application area in the global SPECT market.

Oncology

SPECT imaging is useful in the staging and restaging of malignant tumors. It also helps in locating the best site for biopsy of a suspected tumor.

Neurology

SPECT is used to diagnose, plan treatment and predict outcomes in various neurological disease states by monitoring the effects of therapy either with the help of radiation or chemotherapy or both.

Cardiology and Oncology are the top two application segments in the global SPECT market in terms of revenue share. However, the Neurology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. Cardiology and Oncology are the most attractive segments by application in the global SPECT market, with a market attractiveness index of 1.4.

Make An [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1834663

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

A gist of the report, highlighting the key takeaways

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

A definition of single-photon emission computed tomography and related market taxonomy

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Regional Pricing Analysis by Product Type

4. North America Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market Analysis 20122016 and Forecast 20172027

Market forecast and analysis in the U.S. and Canada

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Key Regulations

4.3. Regional Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Trends

4.4. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) By Country, 2012-2016

4.4.1. U.S.

4.4.2. Canada

4.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Country, 2017-2027

4.5.1. U.S.

4.5.2. Canada

4.6. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) By Product Type, 2012-2016

4.6.1. Single Imaging Gamma Cameras

4.6.2. SPECT/CT

4.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast By Product Type, 2017-2027

4.7.1. Single Imaging Gamma Cameras

4.7.2. SPECT/CT

4.8. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) By Application Type, 2012-2016

4.8.1. Cardiology

4.8.2. Oncology

4.8.3. Neurology

4.8.4. Others

4.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Application Type, 2017-2027

4.9.1. Cardiology

4.9.2. Oncology

4.9.3. Neurology

4.9.4. Others

4.10. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) By End User, 2012-2016 Continue….

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://researchknowledgeresource.blogspot.com/