Space and Military Transportation Manufacturing Market Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities
Global space and military transportation manufacturing market is registering strong growth due to increasing economic growth, investments and rising military tension in developing countries and rising investments in technological advancements in developed economies. At the same time, emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, rapid urbanization, rising population, improving technology, growth in manufacturing industry and growth in renewable energy generation is driving the demand for space and military transportation products.
The market for space, military and other transportation reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.
The market for space and military manufacturing is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Raytheon Company and others.
Guided Missile and Space Vehicle accounted for the largest share of the market for space and military transportation in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from Guided Missile andSpace Vehicle which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth,technological advancements and high demand for military and aerospace equipment from countries and companies.
Western Europe is the largest market for space and military transportation, accounting for 30.7% of the global market. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and North America. Going forward, Western Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the space and military transportation manufacturing market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Asia Pacific, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.
United States is the largest market in terms of value and in the space and military transportation manufacturing market. China and Germany are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.
The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in stringent regulations, high investment costs and space debris.
Make An [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1613472
