Telematics in Heavy Equipment Market Growth and Status Coreplored in a New Research Report 2017 – 2025

The report provides analysis of the telematics in heavy equipment market for the period 2015–2025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the telematics in heavy equipment market growth over the forecast period.

It highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report include – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

Global Telematics in Heavy Equipment Market: Scope of the Report

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends that is expected to influence the current nature and future status of this market. Key indicators mentioned in the report, provide a robust view about the vital factors that led to the strong adoption of telematics in heavy equipment around the globe. The key indicators also provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario of telematics in heavy equipment market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market in company profile section. The report also includes key industry developments covering significant advances made by leading market players over the period of time.

Global Telematics in Heavy Equipment Market: Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of end-use application, technology and region. The end-use application segment includes agriculture, construction, and mining. Technology segment includes two segments which are cellular and satellite.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global telematics in heavy equipment market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the telematics in heavy equipment market. The comprehensive telematics in heavy equipment market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting telematics in heavy equipment market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in telematics in heavy equipment market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that helps them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the telematics in heavy equipment market.

Trimble Inc., Telogis, Heavy Construction Systems Specialists Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Geotab Inc., Zonar Systems Inc., Teletrac, Navman Group, ACTIA Group, LoJack Corporation, The Morey Corporation, TelliQ AB, Topcon Corporation, GPS TRACKIT, LHP Telematics, LLC, DPL Telematics are some of the major players operating within the telematics in heavy equipment market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The global telematics in heavy equipment market is segmented as below:

Global Telematics in heavy equipment Market, By End-use Application

Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Global Telematics in heavy equipment Market, By Technology

Cellular

Satellite

Global Telematics in heavy equipment Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



