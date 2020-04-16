Timor Leste (East Timor) Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Drivers and Challenges – 2019-2023

Scope of the Report:

Timor Leste (East Timor) – Telecoms

Timor-Leste sees a boost to its lagging fixed line broadband marketFixed-line infrastructure remains limited in Timor Leste and significant fixed-line investment has been limited due to the strong expansion of mobile services in the country. As mobile services allowed reasonably rapid and effective coverage of key part of the country, the pressure to expand fixed services decreased.

Timor-Leste has been pressing ahead with the regeneration of its economy and the rebuilding of infrastructure. The effort to roll out telecommunications infrastructure in particular has been a key part of this. Despite the considerable energy that has been going into this rebuilding, the prevailing social and political environment continues to present major challenges to those seeking to improve the country.

Request Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/910128-timor-leste-east-timor-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

In 2018 Telin Timor-Leste (Telkomcel) began deploying a submarine cable branching unit linking Timor-Leste with Indonesia.

Fixed broadband penetration in Timor Leste remains extremely low mainly due to a limited number of fixed lines as well as the dominance of the mobile platform. However, the market has grown strongly over the past five years from a very small base. Timor Telecom was contracted for the supply, installation and configuration of a fibre-optic network. This will help to fuel stronger growth over the next few years. Over the next five years to 2023 the market is expected to grow very strongly but overall market penetration will remain extremely low compared to other nations.

During 2017 all three major mobile operators: Timor Telecom, Telkomcel and Telemor launched 4G LTE services and their rollouts continued during 2018.

Slow to moderate growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023 in the mobile subscriber market. It will be constrained from higher growth due to strong local competition and a maturing market.

Timor Leste has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years, driven by a rising level of mobile subscribers with smartphones. However, the mobile broadband market is still at an early stage of development. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023.

Key developments:

All three major mobile operators: Timor Telecom, Telkomcel and Telemor continue to roll-out 4G LTE services.

Timor Telecom signed a new agreement with SES for capacity on its NSS-12 geostationary earth orbit satellite.

Timor Telecom selected SES for the launch of a Wi-Fi trial service in the Dili capital.

Fixed broadband penetration in Timor Leste remains extremely low, but recently expanded.

There has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years.

For Detailed Reading: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/910128-timor-leste-east-timor-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1. Executive summary

2. Key statistics

3. Country overview

4. Telecommunications market

4.1 Market Overview and Analysis

4.2 Regional Market Comparison

4.3 Strategic Development Plan 2011 – 2030

4.4 Liberalisation of telecom sector

5. Regulatory environment

5.1 National telecommunications policy

5.2 Autoridade Reguladora das Comunicacoes (ARCOM)

5.3 Autoridade Nacional de Communicações (ANC)

5.4 Licences issued in 2012

6. Fixed network operators

6.1 Background

6.2 Timor Telecom

7. Telecommunications infrastructure

7.1 National telecom network

7.1.1 Satellite Broadband Network

7.2 International infrastructure

7.2.1 Introduction

7.2.2 Satellite networks

7.2.3 Submarine cable

8. Fixed-line broadband market

8.1 Background

8.2 Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Forecast

9. Fixed Broadband Technologies

9.1 Fibre Networks

9.2 WiFi

10. Mobile market

10.1 Background

10.2 Mobile Statistics and Forecast

10.3 Mobile Broadband Statistics and Market Forecast

11. Major mobile operators

11.1 Mobile Operator Statistics

11.2 Timor Telecom

11.3 Telin (Telkomcel)

11.4 Telemor

12. Digital economy

12.1 e-Commerce

12.2 e-Banking

12.3 e-Government

13. Digital Media

13.1 Broadcasting

13.2 Communications: VoIP, messaging, conferencing

13.2.1 VoIP

Continued…..

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/910128-timor-leste-east-timor-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)