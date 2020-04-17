This report analyzes and forecasts the market for 3D map system at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global 3D map system market for automotive. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for 3D map system during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the 3D map system market for automotive at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global 3D map system market for automotive. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the 3D map system market for automotive has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in product is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global 3D map system market for automotive by segmenting it in terms of navigation, system, sales channel, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for 3D map system in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual segments in all regions.

3D Map System Market: Competition landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global 3D map system market for automotive. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for 3D map system is primarily driven by its accuracy and precision.

The report provides the estimated market size of 3D map system for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of 3D map system has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on navigation, system, sales channel, vehicle, and regional segments of 3D map system market for automotive. Market size and forecast for each navigation, system, sales channel, and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Association for Unmanned Vehicle System International (AUVSI), International Map Industry Association (IMIA), Navigation Data Standard Association (NDS), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The 3D map system market for automotive has been segmented as follows:

Global 3D Map System Market for Automotive: By Navigation

In-dash Navigation

Handheld Navigation

Global 3D Map System Market for Automotive: By System

Hardware

Software & Services

Global 3D Map System Market for Automotive: By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global 3D Map System Market for Automotive: By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global 3D Map System Market for Automotive: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



