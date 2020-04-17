Adult Milk Powder Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2019-2024

Adult Milk Powder Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Adult Milk Powder Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Adult Milk Powder market.

Adult milk powder is mainly marketed for providing nutrition, such as necessary vitamins and minerals, for the adult group.

Scope of Adult Milk Powder Market:

Adult milk powder, targeted at the adult, provides the nutrition supplement for the group. Global leading milk powder manufacturers are actively expanding their adult milk powder business. Some leaders, like Abbott, Nestle, commonly launch specific brand for specific region.

Consumption of adult milk powder mainly concentrates in Europe. In 2016, the consumption volume of adult milk powder in the region reached 104385 MT, holding 28.53% market share globally. The second consumer is USA, with 18.42% share. Global consumption of Adult milk powder increased from 306127 MT in 2012 to 365880 MT in 2016 with the CAGR of 4.56%.

As for adult milk powder suppliers, each supplier owns their key sales regions. Abbott places USA as their first sales place, while many suppliers from Australia and New Zealand take China as their key market. Adult milk powder suppliers should play attention on the local region consumption characteristic and provides appropriate products to consumers.

Adult milk powders offer people in various life stages with different nutritional requirements. With the improvement of life quality, more and more people lay emphasis on their health and nutrition, stimulating the demand of dairy products.

The worldwide market for Adult Milk Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 4740 million US$ in 2024, from 3890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Adult Milk Powder Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Abbott

Nestle

Anlene

Murray Goulburn

Régilait

Yili

Fasska

Yashily

Vreugdenhil Dairy

Anchor

GMP

Feihe

Tatura

Ausino Products

Wondersun

Able Food Sdn Bhd

Mengniu

Anmum™ Malaysia

Based on Product Type, Adult Milk Powder market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Whole Milk Powder

Skim Milk Powder

Based on end users/applications, Adult Milk Powder market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Age 18-35

Age 35-55

Age >55

