Anal Fistula Treatment Market – Increase in Incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases to Drive Market

Anal Fistula Treatment Market – Snapshot

Anal fistula is a tunnel or tract between the epithelial surface of the rectum or anus and the skin i.e., perianal area. This tract can develop infection causing swelling, pus, and pain. The global anal fistula treatment market was valued at US$ 550 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 800 Mn by 2026. High incidence rate of anal fistula and recurrence rate of treated cases have led to a large patient pool. Moreover, increase in incidence of anal fistula inducing co-morbidities such as Crohn’s disease, anal abscess, HIV, and TB infections have resulted in new complex anal fistula cases. Rise in demand for safe and effective treatment with no chance of recurrence and fewer side effects is inducing key industry players to introduce advanced drugs and devices. These include under trial collagen paste for blocking and removing fistula tract, adipose stem cell therapy for anal fistula treatment in Crohn’s disease, video-assisted anal fistula treatment (VAAFT) devices, and laser energy-based devices for anal fistula. However, high cost of treatment and lack of awareness about anal fistula treatment are likely to restrain the global anal fistula treatment market during the forecast period.

High unmet needs in the global anal fistula treatment market present lucrative opportunities for existing players and new entrants. Examples of recent developments in the field are anal fistula tool comprising a channel for anal fistula treatment Queen Mary University of London, by January 2018, Implantable prosthesis for anal fistula treatment by C.R. Bard (acquired by BD) in February 2018, Seton stringing device for anal fistula treatment by Changshu No.2 People’s Hospital in June 2017, innovation of elastic thread for drawing thread in perianal abscess and anal fistula treatment by First Affiliated Hospital of Jiaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in June 2017 and others.

In terms of treatment type, the global anal fistula treatment market has been segmented into surgical and non-surgical. The non-surgical segment has been bifurcated into drugs and others. The surgical segment has been classified into fistulotomy, advancement flap procedures, seton techniques, bioprosthetic plugs, and others. Based on application, the global market can be divided into intersphincteric, transsphincteric, suprasphincteric, extrasphincteric, and others. In terms of end-user, the global anal fistula treatment market can be classified into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and others.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global anal fistula treatment market in 2017, followed by Europe. North America’s dominance of the global market is due to early adoption of new technologies and high health care expenditure by the public and private sectors in the U.S. Growth of the anal fistula treatment market in the country is also attributed to high prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. According to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA), nearly 1.6 million people in the U.S. had IBD in 2014, which includes 780,000 people with Crohn’s disease and 907,000 with ulcerative colitis. Approximately 70,000 new cases of IBD are diagnosed in the country each year. It is estimated that around 35% people with Crohn’s disease develop anal fistula. On the other hand, key players prefer to introduce new treatment tools in Europe. For instance, TiGenix & Takeda Pharmaceutical introduced adipose stem cell-based therapy in March 2018. Medtronic plc is conducting trials for its collagen paste Permacol in Europe. New product launches and their adoption are likely to fuel the market in the region.

The anal fistula treatment market in Asia Pacific is set to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Developing economies such as China, India, and countries in Southeast Asia are likely to contribute to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026. Initiatives to improve health care infrastructure, increase in health care expenditure, and trend of medical tourism in these countries are projected to boost the market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, rise in new cases of anal fistula among men in Brazil, increase in awareness about the condition, and high rate of diagnosis and treatment are likely to propel the market in the country during the forecast period. A study conducted at the Hospital Santa Izabel, Brazil, and published in ARQUIVOS BRASILEIROS DE CIRURGIA DIGESTIVA in 2014, stated that video-assisted fistulotomy proved to be safe and effective in the treatment of anal fistula. This procedure helped directly visualize the internal openings, allowing surgeons to operate without any risk of mistakes. Such technological advancements are projected to augment the anal fistula treatment market in Brazil from 2018 to 2026. Low awareness about anal fistula treatment and inadequate medical infrastructure in Africa are likely to restrain the anal fistula treatment market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the global anal fistula treatment market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, biolitec AG, Cook Medical, Gem srl, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, TiGenix NV, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore Medical).

