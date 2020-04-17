Analysis of the Global Fruit Concentrates Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year of 2018

We have produced a new premium report Fruit Concentrates Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Fruit Concentrates. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Fruit Concentrates Market by fruit type (lemon, orange, pineapple, apple, grapes, pear, and specialty fruits), end user (beverages, bakery, confectionery, dairy), distribution channel (wholesale, direct sales, retail stores) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Fruit Concentrates Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Fruit Concentrates Market are Agrana Beteiligungs Ag, China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co., Ltd., Doehler, Kerr Concentrates, Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lemon Concentrate, S.L., Rudolf Wild Gmbh & Co. Kg, Sunopta Inc., Coca Cola, Hershey and other companies.

Asia Pacific to influence the Global Fruit Concentrates Market through 2018-2024

The global Fruit Concentrates market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region over the historic period of 2015-16, due to its changing consumption habit, presence of China and India, which accounts for huge production of apples, mangoes and some other fruits. Huge population in the region, increasing awareness about health benefits of fruit concentrates, preference for processed or convenience foods among people are the major factors that drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific fruit concentrates market.

Growing awareness, increasing disposable income, preference for healthy and convenience food among Asian region

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India, China and other Asian countries is expected to drive the Fruit Concentrate market in medium and long term. In addition, continuous rise in loyalty to fruit concentrate products, rise in demand for healthy foods, growing awareness about consumption of fruits related products are expected to offer new opportunities for global fruit concentrates markets.

As the people’s profession are shifting from primary sector to service sector, there is psychological impact on their life and it directly impact the food consumption habit first. It also has societal impact, which is influencing the consumption habit rapidly in Asia, and ultimately it is driving the Fruit Concentrate market.

The move away from meat consumption is changing the consumption habit in Asia pacific

The move away from meat is not only happening in Europe or the US, but also here in Asia Pacific. According to one survey “as many as two in five (39%) urban Asian countries consumed more non-animal sources of food, fruits and cereals in 2017, compared to the previous year”.

This survey imply that there is tremendous change in consumption habit, and people are more health conscious and selecting food selectively for the betterment of their life, and their environment.

Major Key Players mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global fruit concentrates market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of fruit concentrates market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the fruit concentrates market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the fruit concentrates market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.