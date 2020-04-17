Animal Feed Testing Market 2018 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2025
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Animal Feed Testing Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.
Animal feed testing is a process of testing the food which is consumable by animals.
Some of the Animal feed testing are pathogen testing, fats and oil analysis, feed ingredients analysis, metal and mineral analysis, pesticides and fertilizers, drugs and antibiotics and many more.
In 2017, the global Animal Feed Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Animal Feed Testing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animal Feed Testing Market development in United States, Europe and China.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Animal Feed Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Afgri
AGROLAB GROUP
ALS Laboratory Group
Bruker
Central Testing Laboratory
Cumberland Valley Analytical Services
Dairy One
DM Scientific
EMSL Analytical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pet Food
Poultry Feed
Forages
Premixes
Medicated Feed
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Agriculture
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
