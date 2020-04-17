Anticoagulants Market Size to Register USD 43,427 million During the Period 2018 – 2025

The global anticoagulants market was valued at $24,265 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $43,427 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025. Anticoagulants, commonly known as blood thinners, are chemical substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood and prolong the clotting time. The market has different types of anticoagulant drugs, and each drug works by inhibiting various pathways of blood coagulation. These drugs are majorly used for high risk of blood clots, such as atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, stroke, and others.

The global anticoagulants market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and cardiovascular disease across the world, growing adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), and growing awareness of NOACs in developing regions. Furthermore, increasing obese and geriatric population and growing demand of novel therapeutics are anticipated to further influence the market growth during the forecast period. On the other side, higher price of NOACs and lack of antidots for NOACs impede the market growth.

The global anticoagulants market is segmented based on drug class, route of administration, application, and region. On the basis of drug class, the anticoagulants market is classified as NOACs, heparin & LMWH, vitamin K antagonist, and others. As per the route of administration, the market is segmented as oral anticoagulant and injectable anticoagulant. Application market-wise, it is classified as atrial fibrillation & heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and others.

According to region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Aspen Holdings, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Pfizer, Inc, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Sanofi S.A.

By route of administration

Oral anticoagulant

Injectable anticoagulant

By application

Atrial fibrillation & heart attack

Stroke

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary embolism (PE)

Others

Table of content:

CHAPTER 4: ANTICOAGULANTS MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. NOACs

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1. Eliquis market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Bevyxxa market size and forecast

4.2.2.3. Xarelto market size and forecast

4.2.2.4. Savaysa & Lixiana market size and forecast

4.2.2.5. Pradaxa market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Heparins & LMWH

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Vitamin K Antagonists

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Other Anticoagulant Drugs

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

