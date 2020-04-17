Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation and Global Forecast to 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it. whereas Virtual reality (VR) can be defined as an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real life environment or situation which immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing the simulated reality firsthand, primarily by stimulating their vision and hearing.

Geographically, North America dominated the augmented & virtual reality component market driven by higher penetration, demand, consumption and popularity of AR & VR technology in day to day life of its residents.

In 2017, the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Blippar

Daqri

Eon Reality

Google

Himax Technologies

Intel

Magic Leap

Meta

Microsoft

Facebook

Osterhout Design Group (ODG)

PTC

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Vuzix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

