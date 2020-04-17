Automotive Aluminum Alloy (OE) Industry: Global Market to Touches High Revenue of Over 2018 – 2026

XploreMR report is prepared by the evaluating on the analysis of past years market, controls, and operators which impacted on Industry growth. This report will provide potentially productive and significant information about the market which decreases the witnessed unusual growth patterns risks of the Industry. It is a promoting method, which helps to design the Industry product as well as service. The Report provides information on segments and products as per the type, region, applications, product.

Additionally, The report assists to gather the comprehensive profiles of key players in the current as well future outlook market and the complete prospect of the competitive countryside of the world.

This report analyzes and forecasts the OE market for automotive aluminum alloy at the global and regional level. The OE market has been forecasted, based on revenue (in US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive aluminum alloy OE market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for aluminum during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report highlights opportunities in the automotive aluminum alloy OE market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive aluminum alloy market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive aluminum alloy OE market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive aluminum alloy OE market for vehicles by segmenting it in terms of by application, electric vehicle, vehicle type, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive aluminum alloys in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive aluminum alloy OE market. Key players operating in the automotive aluminum alloy market include Arconic, AUSTEM COMPANY LTD., Constellium N.V., Bharat Forge, UACJ Corporation, FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION, GORDON AUTO BODY PARTS CO., LTD., KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH , ALERIS, Magna International Inc., Novelis, Norsk Hydro ASA , NanShan Group, and Granges. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and manufacturing footprints. The OE market for automotive aluminum alloy is primarily driven by the rising demand for vehicles across the globe and enhancing vehicle electrification.

The report provides the estimated OE market size of automotive aluminum alloy for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive aluminum alloy has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key application, electric vehicle type, and vehicle type for regional segments of automotive aluminum alloy market. Market size and forecast for each major application type, electrical vehicle type, and vehicle type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we have conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We have reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search on recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, EUROPEAN ALUMINIUM AV., The Aluminum Association (North America) and etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, linked-in interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We have conducted primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, market outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The automotive aluminum alloy OE market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy OE Market, by Application Engine Component Wheels Driveline Heat Exchangers Body Parts Others

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy OE Market, by Electric Vehicle Application Engine Component Wheels Driveline Heat Exchangers Body Parts Others

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy OE Market, by Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle type Light Commercial Vehicle type Heavy Commercial Vehicle type

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy OE Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



