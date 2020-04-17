Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Trends 2017, Growth Forecast 2024

Artificial Intelligence market uses various computer functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving based on human intelligence. It involves the science and engineering of intelligent computer programs.AI systems can be used in various disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering to build an intelligent system. Applications that incorporate the AI systems in automotive are semi-autonomous and autonomous.

The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in preference for an enhanced user experience and convenience features. However, threat of hackers and rise in cybercrime is expected to restrain the market growth.

The report segments the automotive artificial intelligence market based on component, technology, application, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Further, hardware is classified into processor, memory, and networks. Furthermore, processor is bifurcated into microprocessor and graphics processing unit. By technology the market is segmented into machine learning & deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. By application, it is fragmented into semi-autonomous and autonomous. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors, BMW, Tesla Inc., and Toyota.

By Component

Hardware

Processor

Microprocessor (MPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Memory

Network

Software

Service

By Technology

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

By Application

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segment

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2016-2018*

3.2.5. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2016-2018* (%)

3.2.6. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2016-2018*

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market share, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features

3.5.1.2. Growing demand of autonomous vehicle

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Rise security and privacy concerns

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increasing demand for premium vehicle segment

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by hardware type

4.2.3.1 Processor

4.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by processor

4.2.3.1.2. Microprocessor (MPU)

4.2.3.1.3. Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

4.2.3.1 Memory

4.2.3.1 Network

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

