Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Trends 2017, Growth Forecast 2024
Artificial Intelligence market uses various computer functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving based on human intelligence. It involves the science and engineering of intelligent computer programs.AI systems can be used in various disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering to build an intelligent system. Applications that incorporate the AI systems in automotive are semi-autonomous and autonomous.
The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in preference for an enhanced user experience and convenience features. However, threat of hackers and rise in cybercrime is expected to restrain the market growth.
The report segments the automotive artificial intelligence market based on component, technology, application, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Further, hardware is classified into processor, memory, and networks. Furthermore, processor is bifurcated into microprocessor and graphics processing unit. By technology the market is segmented into machine learning & deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. By application, it is fragmented into semi-autonomous and autonomous. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors, BMW, Tesla Inc., and Toyota.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the global automotive artificial intelligence market.
In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2024.
This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
By Component
Hardware
Processor
Microprocessor (MPU)
Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
Memory
Network
Software
Service
By Technology
Machine Learning & Deep Learning
Computer Vision
Natural Language Processing
By Application
Semi-Autonomous
Autonomous
Table of content:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segment
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies
3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2016-2018*
3.2.5. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2016-2018* (%)
3.2.6. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2016-2018*
3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis
3.4. Market share, 2017
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features
3.5.1.2. Growing demand of autonomous vehicle
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Rise security and privacy concerns
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Increasing demand for premium vehicle segment
CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Hardware
4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by hardware type
4.2.3.1 Processor
4.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by processor
4.2.3.1.2. Microprocessor (MPU)
4.2.3.1.3. Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
4.2.3.1 Memory
4.2.3.1 Network
4.2.4. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Software
4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Services
4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
