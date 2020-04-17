Automotive Camera Module Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2024

Automotive Camera Module Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Automotive Camera Module Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Camera Module market.

Automotive Camera Module is defined as a housing containing an image sensor, a processor, a lens, a buffer, and connector points; in addition, some system specific software and any other elements may be required before the camera module can be installed in a space defined by the vehicle manufacturer.

Scope of Automotive Camera Module Market:

In the last several years, global market of automotive camera module developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 29.91%. In 2017, global actual production is about 78.2 million units.

The classification of automotive camera module includes Back Camera, Front Camera and others, and the proportion of Back Camera in 2017 is about 55.61%. Back camera is very helpful for the young drivers, especially when they back a car.

Automotive camera module is widely used in Sedan, SUV and other field. The most proportion of automotive camera module is used for Sedan, and the consumption market share in 2017 is about 71.52%.

Market competition is intense. Panasonic, Valeo, Magna, Continental, MCNEX, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Camera Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.5% over the next five years, will reach 8530 million US$ in 2024, from 3080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Camera Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive Camera Module Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Panasonic

Valeo

Magna

Continental

MCNEX

SEMCO

LG Innotek

Sharp

Bosch

ZF TRW

Tung Thih

Based on Product Type, Automotive Camera Module market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Back Camera

Front Camera

Others

Based on end users/applications, Automotive Camera Module market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Sedan

SUV

Others

