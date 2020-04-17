Automotive Data Analytics Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Trends, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2025
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Automotive Data Analytics Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.
Automotive Data Analytics is to examining data sets in order to obtain results about the information they contain, increasingly with the help of specialized systems and software.
Predictive maintenance is one of the new trend in automotive in which it identifies the vehicle maintenance before they occur.
In 2017, the global Automotive Data Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Data Analytics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Data Analytics Market development in United States, Europe and China.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Data Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
SAP SE
Microsoft
Bosch Software Innovations
IBM
Oracle
Sight Machine
ZenDrive
PitStop
Carfit
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
On-Demand
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Traffic Management
Safety and Security Management
Driver and User Behavior Analysis
Warranty Analytics
Dealer Performance Analysis
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
