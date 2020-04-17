Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges with Different Segments, Forecast- 2024

Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer market.

A Benchtop nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer (Benchtop NMR Spectrometer) refers to a Fourier transform nuclear magnetic resonance (FT-NMR) spectrometer that is significantly more compact and portable than the conventional equivalents, such that it is portable and can reside on a laboratory benchtop. This convenience comes from using permanent magnets, which have a lower magnetic field and decreased sensitivity compared to the much larger and more expensive cryogen cooled superconducting NMR magnets. Instead of requiring dedicated infrastructure, rooms and extensive installations these benchtop instruments can be placed directly on the bench in a lab and moved as necessary (e.g., to the fumehood). These spectrometers offer improved workflow, even for novice users, as they are simpler and easy to use. They differ from relaxometers in that they can be used to measure high resolution NMR spectra and are not limited to the determination of relaxation or diffusion parameters.

Scope of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market:

Overall, the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The technical barriers of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer are high. The manufacturing bases relative concentration; some of the key players dominating this market are Bruker, Thermo Fisher, Oxford Indtruments, Nanalysis, and others.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are national attention to the development of scientific research and technology. With the improvement of national ‘s awareness of the development of scientific research and technology, the increased consumption of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometers are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2025.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer market

In China, Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer manufactures only have Shanghai Huantong. As the same time, in Chinese market, some common foreign brands occupy relative large market share, such as Bruker and Thermo Fisher.

China is an important consumer of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer; as the same time, the consumption of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer in China grown gradually. In the result, Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer in China was Import-oriented until now.

The worldwide market for Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market Top Key Competitors covered:

Bruker

Thermo Fisher

Oxford Indtruments

Nanalysis

Anasazi

Magritek

Spinlock

Shanghai Huantong

Based on Product Type, Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer market report displays the market segment of each type:

45 MHz

60 MHz

90 MHz

Others

Based on end users/applications:

Agriculture and Food industry

Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic

Others

