Business Intelligence In Healthcare Market Size, Sales, Share, Analysis, Industry Demand and Forecasts Report From 2018-2025

In the healthcare industry, having access to the right information at the right moment is critical. Without business intelligence tools capitalizing upon the stockpiles of operational and patient data, healthcare organizations are not using all of the information at hand to make informed decisions. And it is more than just business efficiency that hangs in the balance. Patient care and outcomes are directly impacted by these decisions. There is an unprecedented amount of data available to medical professionals today, and nearly limitless opportunities to leverage that data. With todays affordable software, it has never been so important or so easy for healthcare to invest in business intelligence.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Business Intelligence in Healthcare market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Business Intelligence in Healthcare market by product type and applications/end industries.

The implementation of data analytics by healthcare sector aids in maximizing their efficiency, increasing revenue, and saving costs. Data analytics reduces the manual work in understanding patient requirements and in health data tracking process. BMR market study identifies the growing adoption of data analytics to be one of the primary growth factors for the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector. The implementation of business analytics on cloud for tracking social media and statistics, aids the hospitals and healthcare departments in analyzing and modifying their administration. Also, activities such as direct marketing and CRM are fulfilled using data and customer analytics.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the healthcare business intelligence market owing to the market dominance by the US. The presence of several large vendors operating in this region drives the growth of the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector in the Americas.

The global Business Intelligence in Healthcare market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Business Intelligence in Healthcare.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Traditional

Cloud

Mobile

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Clinical

Financial

Table of Contents

1 Business Intelligence in Healthcare Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Business Intelligence in Healthcare

1.2 Classification of Business Intelligence in Healthcare by Types

1.2.1 Global Business Intelligence in Healthcare Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Business Intelligence in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Traditional

1.2.4 Cloud

1.2.5 Mobile

1.3 Global Business Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Business Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Clinical

1.3.3 Financial

1.4 Global Business Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Business Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Business Intelligence in Healthcare Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Business Intelligence in Healthcare Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Business Intelligence in Healthcare Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Business Intelligence in Healthcare Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Business Intelligence in Healthcare Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Business Intelligence in Healthcare (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Business Intelligence in Healthcare Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Business Intelligence in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Microsoft

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Business Intelligence in Healthcare Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Microsoft Business Intelligence in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Oracle

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Business Intelligence in Healthcare Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Oracle Business Intelligence in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SAP

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Business Intelligence in Healthcare Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SAP Business Intelligence in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Business Intelligence in Healthcare Market Competition, by Players

