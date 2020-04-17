Business Process Management (BPM) As A Service Market Size, Sales, Share, Analysis, Industry Demand and Forecasts Report From 2018-2025

Business process management or BPM is a process or group of processes that helps to optimize and improve the business performance of an organization. BPM is used to achieve consistent and targeted results as per the company’s strategic goal. BPM as a service refers to the business processes integrated with cloud services such as SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. BPM as a service provides various advantages such as improved visibility in business processes, virtual workplaces, improved performances, and helps in decision making. The BPM solution optimizes business processes through various components such as process design, process engines, rules engines, and process analytics and increases the profitability of the organization. It is also used to simulate, automate, and monitor business processes in various sectors such as Human Resource (recruitment, training, and performance management), Sales and Marketing (pre-sales and post-sales), Manufacturing (invoicing), CRM (accurate and up-to-date information), and R&D (better infrastructure and effective management of processes) of any organization.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

The BPM software helps organizations to meet the standards, rules, and regulations set by the government. As the organizations need to comply with different laws and regulations, namely, labor laws, file financial reports, regulatory compliance and others, the BPM software enables the organizations to keep track of their obligations and changing rules. Furthermore, to accelerate return on investment, the enterprises are investing in new technologies and automated workflows to achieve material savings. Small and medium Enterprises (SMEs) are recognizing the effective implementation of BPM technologies and techniques toward achieving significant efficiency savings in the medium term. BPM software permits the organizations to make changes to their business processes and implement changes without disrupting the current business process.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the BPM market from 2016 to 2021, due to the presence of a large number of BPM vendors. APAC offers potential growth opportunities for the BPM market to grow as countries in APAC are investing heavily to increase their efficiency and productivity.

The global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Appian, IBM, OpenText, Pegasystems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Service

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMES

Enterprises

Others

