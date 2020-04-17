Cellular Iot Market 2018 : Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2024

Our latest research report entitled Cellular IoT Market (by research based on component (Hardware, Software), by type (2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT, 5G), end-user (Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Energy and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Cellular IoT Market. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Cellular IoT Market cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Cellular IoT Market growth factors.

The forecast Cellular IoT Market Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Cellular IoT Market on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global cellular IoT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The IoT is a network of physical objects, machines, people and other devices that enable to connect, communications, and exchange data on real time basis for intelligent applications in various services. Devices that are used to connect through network, and obtain information through it, is called cellular IoT (CIoT) devices. Simply, Cellular IoT connects IoT devices using existing cellular networks. The cellular IoT devices consist of smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, vehicles, motors and sensors.

Emerging applications, such as automotive connectivity, fleet management, healthcare device connectivity, and wearables healthcare equipments, are expected to drive the growth of cellular IoT device market. In addition, CIoT devices find application in a host of other applications, including smart metering, weather monitoring systems, personnel traffic pattern monitoring, infrastructure security systems, flood management, and agricultural management among others. Factors such as fragmentation and strong competition from LPWAN technologies, such as LoRA and SigFox, may limit the market growth of this market for medium term. However, numerous efforts taken to standardize the industry and eminent emerging venues for several important applications of cellular IoT devices are expected to boost the growth of this market in coming year.

The North American region is leading the market in terms of revenue and deployment of CIoT devices as solution vendors and component manufacturers are aggressively pursuing CIoT implementation projects for various applications. Additionally, numerous CIoT developments have been taking place in smart building, agriculture, transportation, and infrastructure which is helping to grow this market in North America region. The European region is following the North America in terms of generating considerable revenue and deployment. It is witnessing a healthy growth pattern over the forecast period. Cellular connectivity in IoT applications ensures massive deployments of CIoT devices in several sectors such as fleet tracking and management of capillary networks and smart buildings, owing to these application Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth in the. In addition, the growing demand of CIoT devices in several field such as transportation, agriculture, medical, manufacturing and production, and other industrial applications are the major factors driving market growth over the forecast period in Asia-Pacific.

Market Segmentation by Component, Type and End-User

The report on global cellular IoT market covers segments such as, component, type and end-user. On the basis of component the global cellular IoT market is categorized into hardware and software. On the basis of type the global cellular IoT market is categorized into 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, NB-IOT and 5G. On the basis of end-user the global cellular IoT market is categorized into agriculture, automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, energy, environmental monitoring, healthcare, retail, smart cities and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global cellular IoT market such as, CommSolid GmbH, MediaTek, Inc., Sequans Communications S.A, Sierra Wireless, Inc., U-Blox Holding AG, Mistbase Communication System(ARM Holdings plc), Gemalto NV, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated and ZTE Corporation.

