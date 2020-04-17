Competency-Based Education Spending Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

Competency-based programs evaluate the progress of students in terms of precise skills and ensures the placement of graduates into any new field with rising labor demand.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Competency-based Education Spending market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Competency-based Education Spending market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America will be the major revenue contributor to the competency-based education spending market throughout the forecast period. The rise in number of K-12 schools and higher education institutions that choose the competency-based education model over the traditional education delivery model, will drive the growth of the market in this region.

The global Competency-based Education Spending market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Competency-based Education Spending.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Blackboard, D2L, Ellucian, Instructure, Anubavam, BNED LoudCloud, Cengage Learning, Epiphany Learning, FlatWorld, Itslearning, Knewton, Motivis Learning, Pearson, Schoology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Systems

Solutions

Content

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

K-12 Schools

Higher Education Institutions

Table of Contents

1 Competency-based Education Spending Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Competency-based Education Spending

1.2 Classification of Competency-based Education Spending by Types

1.2.1 Global Competency-based Education Spending Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Competency-based Education Spending Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Systems

1.2.5 Solutions

1.2.6 Content

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Competency-based Education Spending Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Competency-based Education Spending Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 K-12 Schools

1.3.3 Higher Education Institutions

1.4 Global Competency-based Education Spending Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Competency-based Education Spending Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Competency-based Education Spending Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Competency-based Education Spending Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Competency-based Education Spending Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Competency-based Education Spending Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Competency-based Education Spending Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Competency-based Education Spending (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Blackboard

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Competency-based Education Spending Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Blackboard Competency-based Education Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 D2L

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Competency-based Education Spending Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 D2L Competency-based Education Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Ellucian

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Competency-based Education Spending Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ellucian Competency-based Education Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Instructure

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Competency-based Education Spending Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Instructure Competency-based Education Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Anubavam

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Competency-based Education Spending Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Anubavam Competency-based Education Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 BNED LoudCloud

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Competency-based Education Spending Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 BNED LoudCloud Competency-based Education Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Cengage Learning

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Competency-based Education Spending Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Cengage Learning Competency-based Education Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Epiphany Learning

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Competency-based Education Spending Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Epiphany Learning Competency-based Education Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 FlatWorld

2.9.1 Business Overview

