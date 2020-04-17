Construction Robots Market by Advancement, Challenges and Opportunities 2024

Construction Robots Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Construction Robots Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Construction Robots market.

Construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Scope of Construction Robots Market:

This report studies the construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Currently the remote controlled demolition robots are dominating the construction robots market, occupying for over 90% of market share in 2016. Brokk AB, Husqvarna, Conjet AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology and Alpine are focusing on the demolition robots market; while Cazza and Construction Robotic are focusing on the building robots. In future, the building robots will play an important roles, but now most of the building robots (construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots) have not been produced commercially, only bricklaying robot SAM100 (made by Construction Robotic) and 3D printing robot X1 and 3D printing robot X1 core (made by Cazza) can be ordered. In the next several years, Skanska AB will release 3D Concrete Printing Robot, CyBe Construction will release its Industrial 3D Concrete Printer, Apis Cor will release its construction 3D printing robot, and Fastbrick Robotics will release construction robot Hadrian X.

Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities.

The construction robots market is driven by current entrepreneurial boom and the real requirements from the world, like construction sites in Japan are enjoying a wave of automation amid an increasing shortage of laborers. According to the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, there will be 1.28 million fewer construction workers by fiscal 2025 compared with fiscal 2014. In 2015, some 30 percent of all construction workers were aged over 55, while those below 29 accounted for only about 10 percent, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The worldwide market for Construction Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Construction Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Goal Audience of Construction Robots Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market:

Construction Robots Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Brokk AB (Sweden)

Husqvarna (Sweden)

Conjet AB (Sweden)

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

Giant Hydraulic Tech (China)

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China)

Alpine (US)

Cazza (US)

Construction Robotic (US)

Shimizu Construction (Japan)

Fujita Corporation (Japan)

Based on Product Type, Construction Robots market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Demolition Robots

Building Robots

Others

Based on end users/applications, Construction Robots market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Metallurgical Industry

Construction and Cement

Mining

Emergency Rescue

This Construction Robots Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Construction Robots? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

