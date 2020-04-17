Continuous Integration Tools Market Opportunities 2025 – Atlassian, IBM, Microsoft, Micro Focus, CA Technologies, Cloudbees, AWS, Puppet, Red Hat, CA Technologies, Oracle, Micro Focus, Bitrise, Nevercode, and PHPCI are among others

Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market report offers a detailed Outlook and future prospects of the Corporate Secretarial Services Industry with analysis of major players that helps Industry experts, analysts and business decision makers to decide their business strategies and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market,

By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud),

Organization Size (Small And Medium Organization, Large Organization),

Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market is expected to reach USD 1898.6 million by 2025, from USD 478.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Automation of software development process to quickly release software application growing number of surgical procedures

Organization focus towards the CI tools development

Rising productivity with the help of CI tools

Customers attraction towards the software updates

Traditional integration methods are major challenge

Major Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in the global continuous integration (CI) tools market are:-

Atlassian (Australia),

IBM (US),

Microsoft (US),

Cloudbees (US),

AWS (US),

Puppet (Oregon),

Red Hat(US),

Oracle (US),

SmartBear (US),

Jetbrains (Czech Republic),

CircleCI (US),

Shippable (US),

Electric Cloud (US),

V-Soft Technologies (South Africa),

BuildKite (Australia),

TravisCI (Germany),

AutoRABIT (US),

AppVeyor (Canada),

io (US),

Rendered Text (Serbia),

Bitrise (Hungary),

Nevercode (UK), and

PHPCI (Belgium) are among others.

Global Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of continuous integration (CI) tools for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

