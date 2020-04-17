Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market by Top Vendors Analysis (DOW Chemical Company, Arkema Group, Borealis AG, Akzo Noble N.V., Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., 3H Vinacom Co., Ltd., Exxonmobil Chemical Company Inc., Falcone Specialities AG)

Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market report provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market during 2018-2024. The whole supply chain of Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market accounted for USD 5.10billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in cross-linked polyethylene market:-

The DOW Chemical Company,

Arkema Group,

Borealis AG,

Akzo Noble N.V.,

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.,

3H Vinacom Co. Ltd.,

Exxonmobil Chemical Company Inc.,

Falcone Specialities AG,

Hanwha Chemical,

Polyone Corporation,

Hyundai EP,

Kkalpana Group,

Kanoo Group,

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.,

Saco Polymers Inc.,

Sankhla Polymers Private Limited,

Silon S.R.O.,

Solvay SA,

Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC,

Zimmer Inc. and many more.

Major Market Drivers:

Low cost, easy installation, and flexibility over traditional materials

Growth of the automotive sector

Need of plastic pipes in the solar sector

Market Segmentation:

The cross-linked polyethylene market is segmented on the basis of process into chemical and physical.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into peroxide, silane grafting and electron beam.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE) and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into plumbing, wires & cables, automotive, other sand others.

On the basis of geography, the cross-linked polyethylene market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market

The global cross-linked polyethylene market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

