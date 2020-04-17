Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Global Industry Analysis, Opportunity by Top Leaders (Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA., Bioinduction Ltd., Soterix Medical Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd.,) Forecast to 2025
Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market report studies the industry abilities for each geographical region based on the customer purchasing patterns, macroeconomic parameters, development rate, and market demand and supply states.
The Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.
Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.
Major Market Competitors/Players:
Some of the major players operating in the global deep brain stimulation systems market are:-
- Medtronic Plc,
- Boston Scientific,
- Jude Medical, Inc.,
- Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA.,
- Bioinduction Ltd.,
- Soterix Medical Inc.,
- Abbott Laboratories,
- Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd.,
- among others.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing incidence of Parkinson’s disease
- Technological advancements in deep brain stimulators
- High mortality and disease burden create clinical urgency for incorporation of long-term solutions
- Risk involves in surgical procedure
Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market,
- By Application (Pain Management, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Depression, Dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, Others)
- Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
According to Brainline, Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) causes substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability, they also quoted that in 2016 in U.S. 2.8 million people sustain TBI form which 50,000 die, 282,000 hospitalize and 2.5 million were treated. Hence the increasing number of brain surgeries around the globe will increase the demand for deep brain stimulation systems.
Key Developments in the Market:
In December 2017, FDA approved deep-brain stimulation system for Parkinson’s of Boston Scientific. This approval will make the company to reach out to more of the customers.
In August 2018, FDA approved new software upgrade for Abbott’s Infinity deep-brain stimulation (DBS) system used for patients with Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor.
Competitive Analysis:
The global deep brain stimulation systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of deep brain stimulation systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
