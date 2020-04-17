Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market Size, Growth, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand and Forecast Research Report 2018 – 2026

Pipes are important components that connect water sources to various consumers efficiently, economically, and reliably. There is a strong need for spending on water infrastructure in order to meet the needs for clean and safe water of an ever expanding population. Increase in the number of construction activities and repairing of existing water pipelines is fuelling demand for drinking water pipes repair. The drinking water pipe repair market can be segmented based on application and repair technology. The optimization and development of prediction methods for pipe repairing is becoming a crucial issue for plumbing activities.

Implementation of stringent regulations related to the minimization of pipe bursts and leakages is propelling demand for pipe repairing. Increase in construction activities and an ever rising global population have resulted in an increase in demand for water pipes repair. Therefore, governments of several countries are funding and supporting the development and adoption of the latest technology in pipe repair and maintenance.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be a prominent region of the drinking water pipe repair market. Awareness regarding the preservation of water in Asia Pacific and North America is projected to boost the drinking water pipe repair market in the regions in the near future. A large number of collaborations are expected to take place between manufacturers and technology developers during the next few years.

This report analyzes and forecasts the drinking water pipe repair market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Bn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global drinking water pipe repair market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for drinking water pipe repair during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the drinking water pipe repair market at the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global drinking water pipe repair market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the drinking water pipe repair market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global drinking water pipe repair market by segmenting it in terms of type, repair technology, application, and region. Based on application, the drinking water pipe repair market has been segmented into drinking water pipe infrastructure and fresh/potable water infrastructure. In terms of type, the drinking water pipe repair market has been classified into pipes & connectors, fittings, couplings, valves, and others. Based on repair technology, the drinking water pipes market has been classified into remote assessment & monitoring, open & cut-pipe repair, spot assessment & repair, and trenchless pipe repair. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for drinking water pipe repair in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the drinking water pipe repair market for 2017 and estimated size for 2018 with forecast for the next nine years. The global drinking water pipe repair market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on repair technology, type, and application of the drinking water pipe repair market. Market revenue and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The global drinking water pipe repair market is highly competitive. Leading players dominate the market. Key players operating in the drinking water pipe repair market are 3M Company, Kurita Water Industries Limited, Aegion Corp, Mueller Water Products, KMG Pipe Rehabilitation, and others.

Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global drinking water pipe repair market has been segmented as follows:

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Type

Pipes & Connectors

Fittings

Couplings

Valves

Others

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Repair Technologies

Remote Assessment & Monitoring

Open & Cut-pipe Repair

Spot Assessment & Repair

Trenchless Pipe Repair

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the pipes & connectors segment constitutes a major share of the drinking water pipe repair market

The spot assessment & repair technology is used widely. It is also known as cured-in-place pipe lining (CIPP). It proves to be effective for the replacement of underground structures and also pre-existing pipelines.

High investments in research & development are made by key players to differentiate their products as a key strategy to expand and strengthen their market position

Market share of the remote assessment & monitoring segment is estimated to increase in the next few years due to a strong focus on the implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) in pipe leakages and pipe bursts. The segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market over the forecast period.

