Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size, Industry Status, Growth opportunity for Leading Players 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for electric vehicle charging station at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global electric vehicle charging station market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for electric vehicle charging station during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the electric vehicle charging station market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global electric vehicle charging station market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis model for the electric vehicle charging station market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global electric vehicle charging station market by segmenting it in terms of charging station type, power output, end-user, supplier type, and geography. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for sun visor in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual segments in all major countries across all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global electric vehicle charging station Market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.

The global electric vehicle charging station market is primarily driven by government support and increased battery life of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are a non-polluting mode of transportation and hence, governments of several nations across the globe are providing subsidies for electric vehicles. Several nations have announced a ban on the use of diesel powered vehicles in order to reduce emission to meet the Paris Climate Accord, an agreement signed by 195 nations to keep the global temperature rise well below 2 degree Celsius. Companies such as Tesla have developed technologically advanced batteries for electric vehicles, which vehicle has led to the significant increase in traveling distance per charge. Increased battery capacity and availability of various models of electric vehicles are attracting consumers. Increasing number of electric vehicles is likely to offer numerous opportunities for the electric vehicle charging station market.

The report provides the estimated market size of electric vehicle charging station for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of electric vehicle charging station has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on charging station type, power output, end-user, by supplier type, and regional segments of electric vehicle charging station market. Market size and forecast for each charging station type, power output, end-user, and supplier type segments have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we have gathered data from different government released papers and news from company websites. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, European Alternative Fuels Observatory, PluginIndia, Alternative Fuels Data Center, Electric Vehicle Charging Association, ROEV Association, Electric Automobile Association (EAA), Electric Drive Transportation Association, National Electric Drag Racing Association (NEDRA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, Linked interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global electric vehicle charging station market has been segmented as follows:

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Station Type

AC Charging

DC Charging

Wireless Charging

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Power Output

<11 kW

11kW-50 kW

>50 kW

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by End-user

Private Type

Public Type

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Supplier Type

OE Charging Station

Private Charging Station

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



