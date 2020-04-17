Electromechanical Relay Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Electromechanical Relay Market (by type (time-delay relay, power relay, general purpose relay), application (temperature controllers, factory automation), end-user (communication and technology, automotive, aerospace and defense, HVAC)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Electromechanical Relay. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Electromechanical Relay cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Electromechanical Relay growth factors.

The forecast Electromechanical Relay Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Electromechanical Relay on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global electromechanical relay market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An electromechanical relay is a switch that is used to control high power devices. It controls the electric circuit by opening or closing the contacts of that circuit. Electromechanical relays have attractive design structures and high-quality presentation such as lower power consumption for reducing power demand, extended switching operation life, and higher consistency over product life. Electromechanical relay contains 3 terminals normally closed (NC), normally opened (NO) contacts, and common (COM). They are used mostly in the general aviation, aerospace, and wireless technology industries, but they have many other applications as well. In fact, thousands of electrical devices require electromechanical relays to make them work. This relay has strong contact pins that do not bend and additional leads to lower operating temperature, lower terminal resistance and higher conductivity.

Benefits offered by electromechanical relays such as low cost, dependability, less power consumption, and easy maintenance are some factors driving the growth of this market. Additionally, the operator’s first choice to work with the current electromechanical technology, easy to repair, harsh environments, simplicity in understanding, dependability and maintenance are another factors boosting the growth of electromechanical relay market. Increasing global energy prices and an increasing number of renewable energy projects are fueling the demand for high capacity electromechanical relays hence this is positively impacting the growth of the global EMR market. Furthermore, an upsurge in demand for consumer electronic products is also contributing toward the growth of this market. On the contrary progresses in semiconductor fabrication and manufacturing technology has led to the emergence of solid-state relays (SSRs) which is hampering the growth of the electromechanical relay market. Among the geographic, North America leads the electromechanical relay market. Factors such as increasing the usage of modern household appliances such as hair dryers, kitchen appliances, and lights that need to be switched on and off, uses of relay panels in fuse boxes of modern car as it make maintenance simple are driving the growth of North America region in this market.

Market Segmentation by Type, Application and End User Industry

The report on global electromechanical relay market covers segments such as type, application and end-user industry. On the basis of type, the global electromechanical relay market is categorized into time-delay relay, power relay, general purpose relay and contractor. On the basis of application, the global electromechanical relay market is categorized into temperature controllers, factory automation and motor controls. On the basis of end-user industry, the global electromechanical relay market is categorized into communication and technology, automotive, aerospace and defense, HVAC and consumer electronics.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global electromechanical relay market such as, Panasonic, Teledyne Relays, Honeywell International In, General Electric, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens, TE Connectivity and FUJITSU.

