Electronic Toll Collection Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Electronic Toll Collection Market (by type (all-electronic tolling/open road tolling, electronic toll collection), product (automated vehicle identification, classification), technology (radio-frequency identification, dedicated short-range communication, video analytics), application (highway, urban)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Electronic Toll Collection. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Electronic Toll Collection cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Electronic Toll Collection growth factors.

The forecast Electronic Toll Collection Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Electronic Toll Collection on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global electronic toll collection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Electronic toll collection is the system used for automated collection of toll by using wireless technologies such as optical scanning or radio frequency communication. The electronic toll collection is applicable to both moving and stopped vehicles. The manual toll collection system causes traffic delays and have a major possibility of errors as well as this is a very time-consuming method. On the other hand, the electric toll collection improves the transparency of toll transaction and helps to Savings on fuel and reduction of emissions from idling and repeated stops at toll plazas.

The electronic toll collection offered the best solution for Traffic Congestion and reduced commute times that are driving the growth of the electronic toll collection market. The electronic toll collection system does not require to build a specific infrastructure. The various governments are taking initiative to introduce the electronic toll collection across the toll plazas as this system reduces the fuel consumption and the emission caused by the low motion through toll plazas. In addition, increasing installations of electronic toll collections across various toll plazas are likely to boost the demand of electronic toll collection system. The electronic toll collection is more continuous due to the cashless payment and near non-stop motion through toll plazas are contributes in the growth of electronic toll collection market. However, the slow adoption of electronic toll collection system among the underdeveloped region is hampering the growth of the electronic toll collection market.

Moreover, the rapidly growing demand for electric toll collection from the developing region especially from the Asia Pacific is projected to create various opportunities in the electronic toll collection market over the forecast period. Among the regions, North America dominates the market of electronic toll collection market. The growing need of effective transportation system led to the high demand of electronic toll collection market in the North America region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the electronic toll collection market owing to the rising government initiative and the growing automotive industries.

Market Segmentation by Type, Product, Technology and Applications

The report on global electronic toll collection market covers segments such as, type, product, technology and applications. On the basis of type the global electronic toll collection market is categorized into all-electronic tolling/open road tolling (AET/ORT) and electronic toll collection (ETC). On the basis of product the global electronic toll collection market is categorized into automated vehicle identification (AVI), automated vehicle classification (AVC) and violation enforcement system (VES). On the basis of technology the global electronic toll collection market is categorized into radio-frequency identification (RFID) based, dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) based, video analytics based and global positioning system based. On the basis of applications the global electronic toll collection market is categorized into highway and urban.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global electronic toll collection market such as, 3M, Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc, Siemens AG, Thales Group, Conduent Business Services, LLC, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Efkon AG, Q-Free, Transurban Limited and Raytheon Company.

