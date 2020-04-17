Embedded Analytics Market is Expected to Reach $60,281 Million, Globally, by 2023

Embedded Analytics Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $25,133 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $60,281million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2017 to 2023. The cloud-based deployment segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in the market in 2016, as it offers adequate infrastructural development for the adoption of embedded analytics technology. Asia-Pacific embedded analytics market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to evolution in IT security arena, increase in cloud adoption, growth in adoption of cloud computing, surge in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and big data, and rise in demand for enterprise mobility.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2325

The sales & marketing business segment contributed the highest share in 2016. The segment accounted for $8,995 million in 2016, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. However, the embedded analytics market for operations is projected to grow at the highest rate of 14.2% during the forecast period. The BFSI segment accounted for the highest share of revenue in 2016, while the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 14.4%.

Emergence of big data and IoT among organizations, increase in reliability on mobile devices and cloud technology, and surge in need to integrate data analytics with the business applications to achieve optimum performance are the major factors that drive the global embedded analytics industry. In addition, growth in adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD), and increased demand for real-time visualization tools in business applications boost the growth of the global embedded analytics market.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2325

The report features a competitive scenario of the global embedded analytics industry and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players profiled in the study are Birst, Inc., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Logi Analytics, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Inc., Opentext Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations, to augment the growth of the embedded analytics market.

Buy the latest version of this report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/660211

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com