Epoetin Beta Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecast 2025

Erythropoietin is a hormone released from the kidneys. Erythropoietin protein is responsible for the development of red blood cells (RBCs) in the body. Increase in the number of RBCs raises the level of hemoglobin in the blood, which is the substance responsible for transport of oxygen to every part of the body. Epoetin beta is one of the three erythropoiesis-stimulating agents available in the epoetin beta therapeutics market. It is used for the treatment of anemia in patients with severe kidney disease. Epoetin beta is given in combination with methoxy polyethylene glycol. One of the most common complications of chronic kidney disease is anemia. Its rate of prevalence with CKD is twice than the prevalence rate in the general population. Also, the rate of prevalence of anemia increased rapidly from stage 1 (8.4%) to stage 5 (53.4%) of CKD.

The epoetin beta therapeutics market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease, increased returns on investment (RoI) as a result of patent expiry of drugs, focus of government and non-profit organizations on creating awareness about anemia, research and development grants, and tax credits offered.

Based on drug type, the epoetin beta therapeutics market has been segmented into biologics and biosimilars. The biologics segment dominated the epoetin beta therapeutics market in 2016. However, epoetin beta therapeutics segment is anticipated to expand at a slow pace during the forecast period, as patents for biologic drugs have recently expired and biosimilar drugs for epoetin beta are being made available in the epoetin beta therapeutics market in a few countries. The biosimilars segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the reduced cost of biosimilar drugs as compared to biologics. Based on distribution channel, the epoetin beta therapeutics market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the epoetin beta therapeutics market in 2016 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period as well. The online pharmacy segment is anticipated to expand at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as extending reach of online pharmacies to customers, rising availability of Internet facilities globally, and other services such as cost containment offered by online pharmacies.

Geographically, the global epoetin beta therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global epoetin beta therapeutics market in 2016 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period also. Growth of the epoetin beta therapeutics market in the region can be attributed to the increasing number of approvals of erythropoietin drugs and incentives offered for research on chronic kidney diseases by governments in the region.

Europe is expected to follow the North America region during the forecast period. Growth of the epoetin beta therapeutics market in the Europe region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. The epoetin beta therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High rate of incidence of hematological diseases in countries such as India, China, Bangladesh, and Pakistan is likely to drive the epoetin therapeutics market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025.

Major players operating in the global epoetin therapeutics market include Roche, Haemato Pharm, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

