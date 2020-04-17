Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 – 2028 by FMI

Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Introduction

Ethylhexyl cocoate is a type of fatty acid generally found in the coconut oil. Ethylhexyl cocoate is used as emollient in cosmetics and personal care products. Emollients are the type of moisturizers, which are used for the treatment and care of the skin. Ethylhexyl cocoate is widely used in the personal care products especially in the moisturizers.

Ethylhexyl cocoate prevent the water to evaporate from the upper layer of the skin and protect it from dryness. Ethylhexyl cocoate is favored in many cosmetics products because of its suitable properties, which makes it a better emollient compared to other available emollients. Ethylhexyl cocoate properties includes: clear liquid insoluble in water, easy spread on skin and easy to apply, it is less oily, and it is not sticky and tacky.

These properties makes ethylhexyl cocoate an emollient of choice for cosmetic formulators. Highly growing personal care industry is expected to drive emollients market in the coming years, which will in turn boost the demand for ethylhexyl cocoate. Increasing spending power of the population is accelerating the consumption of personal care products, in the developing economies. The improving lifestyle of the population of the developing countries is pushing the use of moisturizers and emollients, which is expected to boost the demand for ethylhexyl cocoate, from personal care industry. Ethylhexyl cocoate is also used as emulsifying agents, cleansing agents, and foam boosting agents.

Market Dynamics of Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market

High growth in cosmetics and personal care industry to push demand for ethylhexyl cocoate from emollient applications

Ethylhexyl cocoate market is growing at a significant rate due to growing healthcare concerns of the population of the developing economy. With the increasing income levels of the population health awareness increasing. Skin care and cosmetics segment of the personal care industry is growing at a high rate, which is pushing the market for ethylhexyl cocoate. Also, changing environmental conditions, and increasing pollution is also increasing need for the use of emollient based products. Significant growth in the use of moisturizers and emollients has been observed due to increase in concerns for good looks, smooth and soft skins, which is pushing the demand for ethylhexyl cocoate. Increasing applications of ethylhexyl cocoate as cleansing agent and other surfactant applications is expected to drive its value market, during the next few years.

Rising stringent regulations in the personal care industry

Increasing number of regulations on the products used in the personal care and cosmetics products may act as the restraining factor for the potential growth of ethylhexyl cocoate demand. Cosmetics and personal care industry is one of the most stringently regulated industry and which is the dominant application industry of ethylhexyl cocoate. Therefore, rising regulations in this industry can impact the demand growth of ethylhexyl cocoate. Side effects such as itching and irritations may occur in some cases of use of ethylhexyl cocoate. This can also lead to impact the growth of the ethylhexyl cocoate market.

Investment in R&Ds, and new developments in pharmaceutical applications of ethylhexyl cocoate are the leading trends in this market

Increasing investment in R&D and new product development coupled with new applications of ethylhexyl cocoate has been observed in the market. Ethylhexyl cocoate is not considered in the hazardous chemical list, therefore can be used in many pharmaceutical applications such as emulsifying agents, cleansing agents, and foam boosting agents.

Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global ethylhexyl cocoate market can be segmented as:

Moisturizer/ Emollient

Emulsifying Agents

Skin Treatment Creams

Cleansing Agents

Foam-boosting Agents

On the basis of end use industry, the global ethylhexyl cocoate market can be segmented as:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Industries

Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market: Regional Outlook

Rising income of the population in the developed and developing countries is pushing the cosmetics and personal care industry. Europe contributes large share of the total ethylhexyl cocoate market. North America followed Europe in terms of demand, however the growth in the demand is higher in North America compared to that of Europe.

Asia Pacific is the high growth market in terms of volume and value. Faster growth in the demand for ethylhexyl cocoate, is expected to push Asia Pacific to a leading position in the market, during the next few years. Leading economies in Asia Pacific are expected to create great opportunities for the growth for the market players. Latin America also constitute a significant share of the global ethylhexyl cocoate market. Middle East Africa has very small share the global ethylhexyl cocoate market due to less penetration of the cosmetics and personal care products in the region.

Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global ethylhexyl cocoate market are:

BASF

Berg + Schmidt

Brenntag Nederland BV

Croda International Plc

Acme-Hardesty Company

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Arcadia

Eucerin

Mosselman s.a

Independent Chemical Corporation

OPW Ingredients GmbH

Oleon

A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa

