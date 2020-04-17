Eyewear Industry Share, Growth, Analysis, Statistics, Trends, Forecast Report, 2020

Eyewear market comprises spectacles, lenses and sunglasses worn for the purpose of vision correction or to protect eyes from harmful UV lights and dust particles. Factors such as increasing life span, growing geriatric population and changing fashion trends have fostered the demand for eyewear. Nowadays, consumers wear eyewear not only for vision correction, but also to enhance ones appearance. Changing fashion trends and increasing transition from spectacles to contact lenses have fostered the market growth. Numerous market players are launching innovative spectacles and lenses owing to the technological advancements and availability of lightweight materials.

Eyewear is worn by both men and women, with men segment constituting a dominant share of the market. The women eyewear segment is expected to register a higher growth owing to increase in the number of working women and evolving fashion trends. The different types of eyewear products include spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses. Among the three mentioned above, prescription glasses/spectacle segment dominates the global eyewear market.

As eyewear is a touch & feel product, individuals prefer retail stores for purchasing eyewear over the online channel. The retail mode of sale segment accounted for 89.7% share of the global eyewear market. However, the online stores are gaining popularity, and would register a significantly higher CAGR in comparison with the retail stores over the forecast period.

The world eyewear market is segmented based on product type, end user, mode of sale and geography. The product type includes prescription glasses/spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses. End user segment comprises men and women. Whereas, online stores and retail stores are included in mode of sale segment. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the world eyewear market based on the key geographic regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). In 2014, North America was the largest revenue-generating region in the world eyewear market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the world eyewear market have been provided in this report

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities along with impact analysis during 2015‐2020

Porters Five Forces Model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers, participating in the market

Quantitative analysis of the current scenario and the estimation during the period of 2014‐2020 are provided to highlight the financial appetency of the market

This report provides a detailed analysis of the world eyewear market with respect to product type, end user, mode of sale and geography to enable stakeholders to take appropriate investment decisions

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding on the role of stakeholders involved in the value chain process

Prominent companies in the market have adopted various growth strategies, such as acquisition and product launch, to sustain the intense market competition. In 2015, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. launched a new contact lens with tear infused design. Johnson & Johnson’s ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses 1-Day with HydraLuxe technology provides comfort and clear vision throughout the day. The key companies profiled in the report, include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International S.A., GrandVision, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Safilo Group S.p.A., Prada S.p.A., Luxottica Group S.p.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Cooper Companies, Inc., and Fielmann AG.

Key market Eyewear Market key segments:

Market by Product Type:

Prescription glasses/Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses

Market by Mode of Sale:

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Market by End User:

Men

Women

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players:

Carl Zeiss AG

Essilor International S.A

GrandVision

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Safilo Group S.P.A

Prada S.P.A

Luxottica Group S.P.A

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Cooper Companies, Inc.

Fielmann Ag

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Key benefits

1.3 Key market segments

1.4 Research methodology

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1 Executive summary

2.2 CXO perspective

