Fiber Optic Cable Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Fiber Optic Cable Market (by type (single mode fiber, multi-mode fiber, and plastic optic fiber) and application (telecom, military & aerospace, BFSI, medical, oil & gas and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Fiber Optic Cable. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Fiber Optic Cable cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Fiber Optic Cable growth factors.

The forecast Fiber Optic Cable Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Fiber Optic Cable on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global fiber optic cable market is projected to grow at a CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Fiber optic cables carry communication signals using pulses of light generated by small lasers or light-emitting diodes (LEDs).A standard fiber optic cable contains one or more optical fibers. The fibers are coated by plastic layers and contained in a protective jacket depending on the environment the cable will be placed. A fiber optic cable is a direct link through which it connects one country to the rest of the globe for voice and data transmissions. Wires at the bottom of the ocean are called as submarine communications cables that transmit Ninety-nine percent of international data. The main advantage of wide usage of the fiber optic cables are, they are cheaper than the satellites. Fiber cables are mostly rated at 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps nevertheless 100 Gbps are standard.

The rising demand for high standard internet services for cloud services, e-commerce, social media, and several other activities are driving the growth of the fiber optic cables. Furthermore, increasing demand for cost-effective, power-efficient and high-level integration of IT infrastructure are the factors anticipated to boost the demand over the forecast period. In addition, Fiber optic cables are used for aquaculture beneath the sea. However, installation of the entire system is a labor-intensive process especially for the installation of the network for underground and undersea connections that is one of the costliest processes. This in turn is likely to hamper the growth pf the global fiber optic cable market.

However, capital investment used in development of new fabrication technologies will pose a challenge to the market demand. Furthermore, considering the immense benefits of fiber optics, huge number of providers are shifting their focus towards establishing optical networks. Hence, the introduction of the internet of things is projected to generate high demand for internet bandwidth over the upcoming years. In addition, silicon-based optic fibers are being replaced with polymer optical fibers which offer easy and cost-efficient processing of optical signals. Moreover, advances in technologies leading to increasing in the data transmission rates are the factors providing immense growth opportunities for the key players in the global fiber optic cables market.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global fiber optic market. The Asia Pacific regional market is growing due to the increased technological advancements owing to the large-scale adoption in IT and telecommunication and administrative sector That requires high speed internet connectivity. Moreover, the rising demand for the internet in emerging countries like India, China & Taiwan, and increased industrialization are driving the market in the Asia Pacific region. The governments in the developed countries such as UK, Germany and japan are investing heavily to enhance the security infrastructure on individuals and country levels. In addition, Europe is anticipated to hold the significant share in the global fiber optic cable market.

Market Segmentation by Type and Application

The report on global fiber optic cable market covers segments such as, type and application. On the basis of type the global fiber optic cable market is categorized into single mode fiber, multi-mode fiber and plastic optic fiber. On the basis of application the global fiber optic cable market is categorized into telecom, military & aerospace, bfsi, medical, oil & gas and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global fiber optic cable market such as, Prysmian Group, Corning Inc., Finisar, AFL Global, Sumitomo Electronics Industries, Ls Cable & System, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric, General Cable Corporation and Finolex.

