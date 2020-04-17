Financial Analytics Market 2019 by IBM, Deloitte, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Microstrategy, Symphony Teleca

The “Financial Analytics” report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Deloitte

Microsoft

SAP

Oracle

Microstrategy

Symphony Teleca

Fico

Tableau Software

Hitachi Consulting

Teradata Corp

SAS

Tibco

Information Builders

Rosslyn Analytics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Assets & Liability

Budgetary Control

General Ledger

Payables

Receivables

Profitability

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Financial Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Financial Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Financial Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Financial Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Assets & Liability

1.5.3 Budgetary Control

1.5.4 General Ledger

1.5.5 Payables

1.5.6 Receivables

1.5.7 Profitability

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Financial Analytics Market Size

2.2 Financial Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Financial Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Financial Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Financial Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Financial Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Financial Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Financial Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Financial Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Financial Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Financial Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

TOC continued…!

