Financial Analytics Market 2019 by IBM, Deloitte, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Microstrategy, Symphony Teleca

The “Financial Analytics” report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The key players covered in this study

  • IBM
  • Deloitte
  • Microsoft
  • SAP
  • Oracle
  • Microstrategy
  • Symphony Teleca
  • Fico
  • Tableau Software
  • Hitachi Consulting
  • Teradata Corp
  • SAS
  • Tibco
  • Information Builders
  • Rosslyn Analytics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • On-premise
  • Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Assets & Liability
  • Budgetary Control
  • General Ledger
  • Payables
  • Receivables
  • Profitability
  • Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Financial Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Financial Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of contents:

1  Report  Overview
1.1  Study  Scope
1.2  Key  Market  Segments
1.3  Players  Covered
1.4  Market  Analysis  by  Type
1.4.1  Global  Financial  Analytics  Market  Size  Growth  Rate  by  Type  (2013-2025)
1.4.2  On-premise
1.4.3  Cloud-based
1.5  Market  by  Application
1.5.1  Global  Financial  Analytics  Market  Share  by  Application  (2013-2025)
1.5.2  Assets  &  Liability
1.5.3  Budgetary  Control
1.5.4  General  Ledger
1.5.5  Payables
1.5.6  Receivables
1.5.7  Profitability
1.5.8  Other
1.6  Study  Objectives
1.7  Years  Considered

2  Global  Growth  Trends
2.1  Financial  Analytics  Market  Size
2.2  Financial  Analytics  Growth  Trends  by  Regions
2.2.1  Financial  Analytics  Market  Size  by  Regions  (2013-2025)
2.2.2  Financial  Analytics  Market  Share  by  Regions  (2013-2018)
2.3  Industry  Trends
2.3.1  Market  Top  Trends
2.3.2  Market  Drivers
2.3.3  Market  Opportunities

3  Market  Share  by  Key  Players
3.1  Financial  Analytics  Market  Size  by  Manufacturers
3.1.1  Global  Financial  Analytics  Revenue  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
3.1.2  Global  Financial  Analytics  Revenue  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
3.1.3  Global  Financial  Analytics  Market  Concentration  Ratio  (CR5  and  HHI)
3.2  Financial  Analytics  Key  Players  Head  office  and  Area  Served
3.3  Key  Players  Financial  Analytics  Product/Solution/Service
3.4  Date  of  Enter  into  Financial  Analytics  Market
3.5  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion  Plans

TOC continued…!

