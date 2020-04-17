Floating Fountains Market Segments and Key Trends 2018 – 2028

Floating Fountains Market: Market Outlook

Floating fountains can be easily installed in ponds or lakes, both artificial and natural. These floating fountains rest in the middle of the pond. They use an extensive variety of nozzles to spray water in a variety of sizes and shapes. Some of the models come with lights, which enhances the overall appeal of these fountains during day as well as night.

The demand for floating fountains is, in some ways, directly dependent on the growth of the tourism industry as tourism is the fastest growing industry in the world and plays a vital role in the economic development of any country. As a matter of fact, there are many countries in the world that survive upon the tourism sector. The development of international travel, especially from China and other Asian markets, is creating immense opportunities for the growth of the tourism sector and thus, floating fountains, in almost all the regions. Additional actions are being taken to reduce barriers to travel and improve connectivity. All of these factors will directly benefit the Floating Fountains market during the forecast period.

Floating Fountains Market: Advantages/Benefits

In addition to beautifying water bodies, aerating floating fountains also increase and stabilize the amount of dissolved oxygen in the entire water column, thereby improving the natural processes taking place underneath the water’s surface. Aeration systems are capable of directly impacting lake and pond health by improving water quality, decreasing the likelihood of pond algae blooms, reducing mosquito activity and reducing the accumulation of organic sediment. Furthermore, addition of floating fountains helps to greatly reduce the reproduction of mosquitoes. Moreover, floating fountains are also known to reduce the growth of excessive algae. They also remove foul odors, promote fish habitats and reduce the accumulation of bottom sediment.

Floating Fountains Market: Dynamics

The tourism sector will directly impact the growth of the Floating Fountains market during the forecast period. Also, construction of new lakes, such as DaMing Lake (China) and the Unirii Square in Bucharest (Romania), will increase the demand for floating fountains during the forecast period.

Moreover, the technology used in aerators and fountains is improving and the systems are becoming more effective and less expensive to operate and install. Improved and new LED (light emitting diode) lighting options for floating fountains consume only a fraction of the power used by conventionally used halogen bulbs. All of these factors are positively impacting the growth of the Floating Fountains market.

Floating Fountains Market: Region Wise Trend

The demand for floating fountains is directly dependent on the growth of the tourism industry, which has observed rapid growth in the past few years. For instance, the Eastern and Western Europe tourism industry is the largest in the world and accounts for more than 50% share. The Europe tourism industry has been witnessing increased number of international tourists, especially in countries, such as Spain, France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. The U.S. is the largest travel and tourism market in North America followed by Canada. Furthermore, the tourism market in APAC (Asia-Pacific) is likely to get a boost from the strengthening economy of the region, increasing disposable income and growth in infrastructural projects in some of the major countries, such as China, India, Singapore and Japan. Thus, it is safe to say that growth of tourism in almost regions will positively impact the floating fountains market and will push manufacturers to invest in these regions.

Floating Fountains Market: Segmentation

On the basis of power, the Floating Fountains market can be segmented into:

Less than 0.75 hp Floating Fountains

0.75 hp. to 1.34 hp Floating Fountains

More than 1.34 hp Floating Fountains

On the basis of application, the Floating Fountains market can be segmented into:

Swimming Pool Floating Fountains

Ponds Floating Fountains

Lakes Floating Fountains

Others Floating Fountains

On the basis of type, the Floating Fountains market can be segmented into:

With Lighting System

Without Lighting System

Floating Fountains Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors operating in the Floating Fountains market across the globe are:

