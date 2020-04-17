Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market| Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2019-2024

Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market.

Foods for special medical purposes (FSMP) are a sub-category of foods intended for particular nutritional uses (PARNUT), also called “dietetic foods.” FSMPs are intended for the dietary management of diseases in patients with impaired digestive function such as absorption, making them the most medically-oriented food category.

Scope of Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market:

In the last several years, Indonesia market of Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 23.19% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Indonesia Revenue of Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) is nearly 47.7 M USD; the actual sales is about 3613 K Units.

The classification of Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) includes Complete Nutrition, Disease Specific Nutrition and Incomplete Nutrition, and the proportion of Complete Nutrition in 2017 is about 43.4%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The worldwide market for Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 10600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market Top Key Competitors covered:

Nestle

Nestle

Danone Nutricia

Abbott

Bayer

MeadJohnson

Ajinomoto

Based on Product Type, Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Complete Nutrition

Complete Nutrition

Disease Specific Nutrition

Incomplete Nutrition

Based on end users/applications, Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Infants & Young Children

Infants & Young Children

Adult

The Old

