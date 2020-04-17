Forensic Technology Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

We have produced a new premium report Forensic Technology Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Forensic Technology. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Forensic Technology Market by type (DNA profiling, chemical, finger print analysis, firearm system analysis), services (into laboratory forensics, forensics as a service) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Forensic Technology Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Forensic Technology Market are Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, Morpho Group, Forensic Fluids Laboratories, ThermoFisherScientific, LGC Limited, SPEX Forensics, Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH, Neogen Corporation and NMS LABS.

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1383

Forensic technologies to be worth USD 78.23 billion by the end of 2024

With increasing crime rates and increased adoption of forensic technologies in the major markets such as the U.S., China, Japan and India among others are likely to drive the growth in this market at a CAGR of 8.7% over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to Infinium Global Research the market size of forensic technologies in the world is projected to grow from USD 43.75 billion in 2018 to USD 78.23 billion in 2024.

Asia-pacific to emerge as a most lucrative market to demonstrate CAGR growth of 9.8% by 2018-2024

The global market for forensic technologies is further driven by rapid growth in the adoption of these technologies in the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific, as a result the forensic technologies market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the next six years which is higher than other regions. The emerging markets such as India and China re among the key markets for forensic technologies due to increasing crime rates in India and China. Currently, North America accounts for the largest market size in terms of revenue while Europe is the second largest market.

DNA profiling technologies among the most used technologies.

Among the types of technologies, DNA profiling accounted for the largest market size over the past couple of years and it is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period with demonstrating CAGR growth of 10% between 2018 and 2024.

Major Key Players mentioned in this Premium Report

The report on forensic technologies market published by Infinium Global Research provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of forensic technology market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. The companies operating in the global forensic technology market such as, Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, Morpho Group, Forensic Fluids Laboratories, ThermoFisherScientific, LGC Limited, SPEX Forensics, Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH, Neogen Corporation and NMS LABS.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Company Mentioned in this Premium [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-forensic-technology-market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global forensic technology market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of forensic technology market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the forensic technology market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the forensic technology market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.