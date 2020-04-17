Future of Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

Our latest research report entitled Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market (by technology (into text analytics & NLP, machine learning platforms, deep learning, machine vision), end use (automobile, heavy metals, machine manufacturing, semiconductor, electronics, energy, power)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing . Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing growth factors.

The forecast Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is projected to grow with healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the branch of computer science that emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines to simulate the human intelligence. The artificial intelligence is used in the many industries to provide better efficiency, precision, accuracy, and speed. Presently, the artificial intelligent plays an import role in the manufacturing industries as it offers more reliable and faster work process than the humans. AI has the potential to increase the efficiency of manufacturing with improved productivity. Rapidly growing industrial automation, digitalization, extensive use of robotics and the computer technologies in the manufacturing, growing use of big data and IoT drives the growth of human intelligence in the manufacturing market. In addition, the artificial intelligence offers speech recognition, learning, planning, and problem-solving capabilities which help the manufacturing companies to provide the safer operational environment helps to enhance the quantity and quality of the production. On the other side, reluctance for acceptance of artificial intelligence among the manufacturers is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the use of AI in the manufacturing will offer more opportunities for personalized and customized manufacturing. The growing technological advancements and rising investments in R&D of AI are projected to create new opportunities for this market in upcoming years. Among the regions, North America dominates the market of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing. The existence of the major players of artificial intelligence in North America is contributing to the market growth in this region. Asia-pacific is the fastest growing region in the artificial intelligence in manufacturing industries market. The rapidly growing industrial automation in the Asia Pacific region increased the use of robotics and other computer technology. The countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia are focusing on the introduction of a new technology of AI to improve the efficiency and enhances the productivity with minimal cost.

Market Segmentation by Technology and End Use Industries

The report on global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market covers segments such as, technology and end use industries. On the basis of technology the global artificial intelligence in the manufacturing market is categorized into text analytics & NLP (natural language processing), machine learning platforms, deep learning, robotic processes automation, machine vision and others. On the basis of end-use industries, the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is categorized into automobile, heavy metals and machine manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics, energy and power, food and beverages and pharmaceuticals.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market such as, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Electric (GE) Company, Microsoft Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Datarpm and Others.

