Global 3D Printing Powder Market Revenue, Trend & Regional Forecast By Top Players | Arcam AB, Arkema, Carpenter Technology Corporation, ERASTEEL and GKN plc

To construct a three dimensional material from a 3D printer specialty printing inks are required. These type of inks are called as 3D printing inks and manufactured from addition of 3D printing powder. Digitally controlled layering of 3D printing powder are used to make a three-dimensional object. Some of the important materials that are utilized in making 3D printing powder include tool steel, stainless steel, copper alloys, aluminum alloys, diamond catalyst alloys, titanium alloys, super alloys of chromium and nickel. 3D printing powder has characteristic packing density, and specific morphology that ensure uniformity and good flow in 3D printing of different objects. Some of the major techniques are used to produce 3D printing powder includes gas atomization, water atomization, centrifugal atomization, and plasma atomization.

Numerous industries such as medical, aerospace & defense, architecture, and automotive make use of 3D printing powder extensively for different applications. One of the biggest consumer of 3D printing powder is aerospace & defense industry. Use of 3D printing powder ensures excellent toughness and durability and in products. It also helps in weight reduction of the substrate on which it is being used. Automotive components manufactured by using 3D printing powder exhibits excellent mechanical strength and other amended functionalities as compared with components made from ordinary materials.

Global 3D Printing Powder Market: Segmentation

3D printing powder can be sub-divided into product and applications types. Product used for making 3D printing powder consist of plastic, metals, ceramic, and others. Metals can further segmented into stainless steel, cobalt, nickel, and others. Some of the major applications of 3D printing inks are: automotive, aerospace, medicals, and many more. Plastics exhibits highest revenue share followed by metals and ceramics. Most of the revenue generation from application segment is generated from automotive and aerospace industries. Major drivers of the revenue includes the faster development of products in less production time and rapid development of new applications for 3D printing. The usage of 3D printers rapidly reduces the time required to develop prototypes and to manufacture the end-product. This is the case because the usage of 3D printers eliminates the need to install manufacturing machinery and factories. New applications are being continuously developed for 3D printers. The automotive, medical, and aerospace industries were the first ones to adopt 3D printers.

Global 3D Printing Powder Market: Scope of the Study

The report estimates and forecasts the 3D Printing Powder market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Kilo Tons) & revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments with detailed 3D printing powder manufacturing process. It provides a comprehensive view of the market.

Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage with list of major customers. The study includes drivers and restraints for the 3D Printing Powder market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators and regulatory scenario affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the 3D Printing Powder market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, S.W.O.T analysis and key trends mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes production scenario of 3D Printing Powder and global import- export analysis.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the 3D Printing Powder market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the 3D Printing Powder market by dividing it into 3D printing powder by product, by end-use application, and by geography segments. The 3D printing powder market by product has been segmented into plastics, metals, ceramic, and others sub-segments. The metals sub-segment is further divided stainless steel, cobalt, nickel, and others sub segments. The application type segment is divided into automotive, aerospace, Medical, and others sub-segments. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of 3D Printing Powder in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Global 3D Printing Powder Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global 3D Printing Powder market. Key players profiled in the report are Advanced Powders and Coatings Inc., Arcam AB, Arkema, Carpenter Technology Corporation, ERASTEEL, GKN plc, Hoganas AB, Sandvik AB, Ltd., LPW Technology Ltd., and Metalysis. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Global 3D Printing Powder Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

