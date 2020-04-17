Global Affective Computing Market 2019-2025: Valuable Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario

Researchmoz added latest report “Global Affective Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Affective computing (also known as artificial emotional intelligence, or emotion AI) is the study and development of systems and devices that can recognize, interpret, process, and simulate human affects. It is an interdisciplinary field spanning computer science, psychology, and cognitive science. While the origins of the field may be traced as far back as to early philosophical inquiries into emotion (affect is, basically, a synonym for emotion.), the more modern branch of computer science originated with Rosalind Picards 1995 paper on affective computing. A motivation for the research is the ability to simulate empathy. The machine should interpret the emotional state of humans and adapt its behavior to them, giving an appropriate response for those emotions.

Two major categories describing emotions in machines are Emotional speech and Facial affect detection. In the forecast perio, Touchless AI models is seeing to is expected to grow at a high rate and hold the largest share of the affective computing market between 2017 and 2025.

Potential applications for affective computing seems limitless. The market for affective computing systems has already started to evolve, with enabling technologies already being adopted across in many areas like market research, healthcare, media & advertisement, automotive, retail, education, communication and so on. In 2017, the healthcare sector recorded the largest market share in terms of affective computing technology implementation, owing to the large number of application areas which include facial expression recognition for the specially abled children (autism, dyslexia, and others) and detection of psychological disorders in this area.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share (about 33.85%) in 2017 due to the presence of a large number of enterprises deploying affective computing technologies, along with technological advanced scenarios. However, APAC offers the potential growth opportunities for the market to emerge over the coming years and surpass the North American affective computing market in terms of technology adoption. The key factors driving the growth rate in the APAC region include increasing technological implementations and rising smart city investments.

IBM, Microsoft, Eyesight Technologies, Affectiva, gestigon GmbH, Beyond Verbal, nViso SA, and Cogito Corporation, Kairos are some of the major market players in this market. Other prominent vendors include Crowd Emotion, NuraLogix, iMotions, Drive.ai, the Affective Computing Company and etc. Increasing investments in affective computing market and rise in the number of acquisitions of start-ups by leading players such as Affectiva, Eyeris Technologies, IBM, etc., are anticipated to thrive the global market of affective computing over the next few years.

Slow digitization rate across emerging economies, exuberant cost of making affective computing systems, and other operational challenges are the major restraining factors for the growth of the global affective computing market.

In 2018, the global Affective Computing market size was 200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3530 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 43.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Affective Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Affective Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Eyesight Technologies

Affectiva

NuraLogix

gestigon GmbH

Crowd Emotion

Beyond Verbal

nViso

Cogito Corporation

Kairos

Market analysis by product type

Touch-Based

Touchless

Market analysis by market

Market Research

Healthcare

Media & Advertisement

Automotive

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Affective Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Affective Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

