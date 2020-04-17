Global Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market (by design type (full custom, semi-custom and programmable), application (telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Application-Specific Integrated Circuit. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Application-Specific Integrated Circuit cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Application-Specific Integrated Circuit growth factors.

The forecast Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Application-Specific Integrated Circuit on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Market is a microchip designed for the certain application. The ASIC is intended to do the only one thing at a time that leads to the improved speed as compared to the programmable logic device or a standard logic integrated circuit. The Application specific integrated circuits are more precise and effective than the other ICs. Generally, an ASIC design will be undertaken for a product that will have a large production run, and the ASIC may contain a very large part of the electronics needed on a single integrated circuit. As may be imagined, the cost of an ASIC design is high, and therefore they tend to be reserved for high volume products. The ASICs have a wide range of application including auto emission control, environmental monitoring, and personal digital assistants and many others. An ASIC can be pre-manufactured for a special application or it can be custom manufactured for a particular customer application.

ASICs can be very cost effective for many applications where the volumes are high. It can be designed according to exact requirement. ASIC’s are vastly used in consumer electronics products like cell phones and other related products. Also the growing use of application integrated circuits in the IT & Telecommunication is driving the growth of application specific integrated circuits. The Application specific integrated circuits enable establishment of complete mechanism on single chip as they are cable of integrate both analog and logic functions that is likely to boost the growth of Application specific integrated circuits market. However, the manufacturing and the designing of circuit particularly, if only a few units are needed are expensive that are hampering the growth of Application specific integrated circuit. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements in the field of integrated circuits are projected to create several opportunities in the application specific integration market over the forecast period.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing region in the application specific integrated circuits. The presence of large semiconductor manufacturers and rapidly growing consumer electronics industries are the factors driving the growth of application specific integrated circuits in the Asia Pacific region. The rising demand for application specific integrated circuits across various industries including Automotive, telecom, industrial and many other contributes in the growth of application specific integrated circuit market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Design Type and Application

The report on global Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Market covers segments such as design type and application. On the basis of design type, the global Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Market is categorized into full custom, semi-custom and programmable. On the basis of application, the global Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Market is categorized into telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Market such as Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm, Inc, ON Semiconductor, Linear Technology Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics, and STMicroelectronics N.V.

