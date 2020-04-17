Global Automotive Camera Market | Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2025

Automotive camera market is specifically designed to increase driver’s situational awareness and for improving road side safety. The cameras can detect, identify, and analyze objects such as pedestrians, cars, bicycles, and others. Moreover, they enhance the overall driver experience and reduce the risks of accidents. They are used in numerous parts such as front, rear, side, and in-vehicle for a number of applications; for instance, driver drowsiness detection, side & rear view, lane departure & park-assist system, and other warning & detection functions.

The automotive cameras market is segmented by application, technology, vehicle type, and region. By application, the market is categorized into park assist system, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control system, driver monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking system, blind spot detection, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into infrared camera, thermal camera, and digital camera. On the basis of type of vehicle, it is segregated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report are Automation Engineering Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Stonkam Co., Ltd., Mobileye N.V., Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., OmniVision Technologies, and Valeo.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY APPLICATION

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Driver Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Blind Spot Detection

Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

Thermal Camera

Digital Camera

Infrared Camera

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

BY REGION

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Automation Engineering Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Aptiv PLC

Stonkam Co., Ltd.

Mobileye N.V.

Autoliv Inc.

Magna International Inc.

OmniVision Technologies

Valeo

