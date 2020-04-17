Global E-Commerce Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled E-Commerce Market (by shopping category (electronics, TV & appliances, home & furniture, fashion, gaming & books and beauty & health supplies), business model (B to B and B to C), payment type (net banking, credit card, debit card, wallet and cod)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of E-Commerce. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure E-Commerce cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential E-Commerce growth factors.

The forecast E-Commerce Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, E-Commerce on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global e-commerce market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

E-commerce is the activity of buying or selling of products through online services or over the Internet. E-commerce consist of online goods and services such as software; e-books, marketplace services such as e-wallet, retail services such as ordering foods, and customer support. E-commerce is further classified on the basis of the dealing parties such as B to B, B to C, C to C, and C to B, or through distribution channels adopted by them that includes brick-&-click, pure click, or click-to-brick. Travel & leisure, financial services, e-tailing, digital content, and other well-known online services in the wide range of e-commerce are gathering momentum with enlarged internet use.

Factors driving the growth of e-commerce market includes decreasing the cost of communication, infrastructure, and other related costs, and also, the use of e-commerce that helps in speeding up in the transactions by removing many unwanted intermediaries. Furthermore, customer interaction, customer interaction and marketing forces boost the e-commerce market. In addition to this, women preferring online shopping and augmented the impact of social networking on society is fueling the growth of this market. Increasing internet penetration, better economic performance, rise in digital literacy, and increase in awareness about the benefits of online trading are some of the factors that are increasing the market growth.

Shopping websites permit the consumers to create multiple payment options with the help of debit and credit cards, net banking, electronic wallets, cash on delivery and cryptocurrency that provides convenience to users for the payment of the products. It also helps in tracking the consumer’s loyalty, as several e-commerce companies are introducing various incentives such as free shipping to customers, free exchange and return policies to grow their brand proposal and this results in the growth of e-commerce market. One of the latest trends observed in the e-commerce market is social media advertising. This not only allows advertisers to use display banner but also sponsor the content to attract the consumers. However, on the flip side, mechanical failures and delay in the supply chain can cause unpredictable effects on the total processes and this factor hampers the growth of the e-commerce market.

Among the geographies, North America is the largest region in the E-commerce market followed by Asia Pacific. In North America the growth of this market is due to high-speed internet facilities joint with the well-established supply chain for goods delivery, protected internet transactions and growing consumer awareness regarding the e-commerce market. Factors such as growing mobile internet usage, increasing internet penetration, increase in awareness about the benefits of online trading and trend to adopt Western culture is driving the growth of this market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Shopping Category, Business Model and Payment Type

The report on global e-commerce market covers segments such as shopping category, business model and payment type. On the basis of the shopping category, the global e-commerce market is categorized into electronics, TV& appliances, home & furniture, fashion, gaming & books, and beauty & health supplies. On the basis of business model, the global e-commerce market is categorized into B to B and B to C. On the basis of payment type the global e-commerce market is categorized into net banking, credit card, debit card, wallet, and cod.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global e-commerce market such as Amazon, Inc., Jingdong, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., eBay Inc., Rakuten, Inc., B2W Companhia Digital, Zalando, Groupon, Walmart, and Priceline.

