Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market is Expected To Boost The Industry Across The Globe 2024

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is a device which converts the alternating current (AC) distributed by electric utilities to the direct current (DC) needed to recharge the battery of electric vehicle. There are a number of different types of battery chargers based on the way they control the charging rate and whether installed on the electric vehicles, such as on-board and off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC). Generally, the former has a small power, while off-board is large and has power more than 30 KW.

Scope of the Report:

The global electric vehicle charger (EVC) market developed rapidly in the past five years, now United States, China and Western Europe are dominated the EVC market, especially in China, now has been the largest market of electric vehicle and EVC. In addition, China, United States, India and major European countries have planned to expand the electric vehicle market; this will give a big boost to the EVC market.

The major electric vehicle charger (EVC) producers are mainly distributed in United States, UK, France, Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Portugal and China, like Chargepoint, Leviton, Blink Charging, General Electric, AeroVironment and Clipper Creek are dominating the North America; ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, IES Synergy, Chargemaster(Elektromotive), Efacec, DBT-CEV and Pod Point are dominating the Europe market.

In future, the global market will be more competitive, and some giants may expand their market market position through mergers and acquisitions, such as Chargemaster purchased Elektromotive in 2017.

The worldwide market for Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.3% over the next five years, will reach 5990 million US$ in 2024, from 1790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chargepoint(US)

ABB(Switzerland)

Eaton(Ireland)

Leviton(US)

Blink Charging(US)

Schneider Electric(France)

Siemens(Germany)

General Electric(US)

AeroVironment(US)

IES Synergy(France)

Chargemaster(Elektromotive)

Efacec (Portugal)

Clipper Creek(US)

DBT-CEV(France)

Pod Point(UK)

BYD(China)

NARI(China)

Xuji Group(China)

Potivio(China)

Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

Wanbang(China)

Qingdao Telaidian(China)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Charging

Commercial Charging

Workplace Charging

