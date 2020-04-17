Global Embedded Systems Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Embedded Systems Market (by microcontroller (small scale (8 bit -16 bit), medium scale (16 bit -32 bit), large scale (32 bit -64 bit)), functionality (standalone embedded systems, networked embedded systems), component (embedded hardware, software), applications (automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Embedded Systems. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Embedded Systems cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Embedded Systems growth factors.

The forecast Embedded Systems Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Embedded Systems on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global embedded systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The Embedded system is integrated the programmable real-time operating system with the combination of both hardware and software. The embedded system is a single or multiprocessing system designed to perform specific operations. Microcontrollers or digital signal processors (DSP), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA), application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) and gate arrays are the important components in the embedded system. Ninety-eight percent of all microprocessors are manufactured as components of embedded systems. Embedded system offers various advantages including Small size with the faster operations, Easy to manage, low cost, fewer resource requirements, low power consumption and many others.

The embedded system has numerous applications across various fields such as digital electronics, telecommunications, computing network, smart cards, satellite systems, military defense, research systems, and so on. Now-a-days, the various consumer devices depend on embedded communication and networking infrastructure. Embedded system is vastly used in the numerous consumer electronics applications including Personal computers, mobile tablets and smartphones, web-enabled TVs, and many others. The rapidly growing consumer electronics industry across the world drives the growth of embedded system market.

The rising adoption of embedded systems in the automotive industries is likely to escalate the growth of embedded system market worldwide. Now a days, the electronics systems are largely replacing the various mechanical systems in the automotive sector. The major electronics systems used in the automotive industry are embedded systems including Anti-lock Braking System, Satellite Radio, Navigation Systems, Drive by Wire and many other. In addition, rising consumer’s interest in wearable devices and smart Appliances are anticipated to boost the growth of embedded system market.

In addition, the embedded systems play a significant role in the smart homes. Various smart homes application uses the embedded system as they required real-time monitoring and control of home appliances. However, the Security related concern of an embedded system may hamper the growth of the embedded system market. Moreover, rising adoption of embed systems in the smart homes, smart cities, healthcare equipment, and military applications is projected to create several opportunities in embedded system market in upcoming years.

Regionally, North America holds the maximum share in the embedded system market followed by Asia Pacific region. The growing use of IoT in various industries in North America region drives the market of embedded system in this region. Furthermore, the presence of leading players in the embedded system market across the North America region including Intel Corporation and Texas Instruments contributes in the growth of embedded system market. In addition, the trending smart home applications, developing industrial and healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific region are likely to boost the growth of embedded system market in this region.

Market Segmentation by Microcontroller, Functionality, Component and Applications

The report on global embedded systems market covers segments such as, microcontroller, functionality, component and applications. On the basis of microcontroller the global embedded systems market is categorized into small scale (8 bit -16 bit), medium scale (16 bit -32 bit) and large scale (32 bit -64 bit). On the basis of functionality the global embedded systems market is categorized into standalone embedded systems, real time embedded systems, mobile embedded systems and networked embedded systems. On the basis of component the global embedded systems market is categorized into embedded hardware and embedded software. On the basis of applications the global embedded systems market is categorized into automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global embedded systems market such as, Infosys Ltd., Atmel Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Freescale Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation and Texas Instruments.

