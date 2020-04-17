Global healthcare mobility solutions market Size study, by products and services, Application, End-user, and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global healthcare mobility solutions market to reach USD 296,011.2 million by 2025.

Global Healthcare mobility solutions market is valued approximately USD 40,067.1 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.4 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growth in the number of medical service provider adopting new mobile technologies particularly in healthcare is considered as a key trend for the healthcare mobility solutions market over the forecast period. Furthermore, advancements in wireless networks to drive adoption in healthcare mobility solutions is also expected to supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

Key driver of the healthcare mobility solutions market is government efforts to promote and support mobility solutions in healthcare. For instance: As per the Chinese government in its 12th Five Year Plan (2011-2016), government is focused on healthcare sector and Ministry of Health (China) has defined its 3521 projects for e-health where electronic medical record (EMR) and Electronic health record (EHR) represents one special network for healthcare. Further, The China Hospital Information Management Association (CHIMA) focuses on the preparation of regulations and management specifications for digital hospitalization standards in future. Due to these government initiatives to promote the adoption of mHealth apps, the demand for healthcare mobility solutions would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. However, high cost associated with the deployment is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample pages Click here:

On the basis of segmentation, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into product and services, application and end-user. The product and services segment of global healthcare mobility solutions market is classified into mobile devices, enterprise mobility platforms and mobile applications of which mobile devices is anticipated to hold the leading position owing to the high proliferation of mobile devices due to its convivence, accessibility and affordability. On the basis of application, the market is classified into enterprise solutions and mhealth applications. The end-user segment is bifurcated to payers, patients and providers.

The regional analysis of healthcare mobility solutions market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in healthcare mobility solutions market owing to the growing adoption of advanced connectivity and network along with smartphones. Also, the dominance of North America region is witnessed owing to the presence of market players such as Oracle Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Mckesson Corporation and others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to growing number of clinics, hospitals, ambulatory care settings coupled with the rising awareness about mobility solutions in healthcare Also, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

The leading market players mainly include-

Oracle Corporation

At&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

SAP SE

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Omron Corporation

Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product and Services

Mobile Devices

Mobile Computers

Barcode Scanners

RFID Scanners

Others

Enterprise Mobility Platforms

Mobile Applications

By Application:

Enterprise Solutions

Operations Management

Workforce Management

Patient Care Management

Mhealth Applications

Exercise

Chronic Care management

Weight loss

Sleep monitoring

Women’s health

Medication management

Others

By End-user:

Payers

Patients

Providers

Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

GET FREE SAMPLE COPY CLICK HERE

By Regions:

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan ROAPEC

LAMEA Brazil Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare mobility solutions Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]