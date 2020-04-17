Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario 2024

Strategic Analysis of Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand

This report studies the High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market, High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It is sometimes called “alkathene” or “polythene” when used for pipes. With a high strength-to-density ratio, HDPE is used in the production of plastic bottles, corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes, and plastic lumber.

Scope of the Report:

The United States High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are Chevron Phillips, lyondellbasell, Ineos. At present, Chevron Phillips is the leader in United States, holding 25 % market share in 2017.

The United States consumption of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) increases from 7.12 Million K MT in 2013 to 8.02Million MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.05%. However, HDPE in the U.S. market is over-produced. This phenomenon will be more prominent after 2018.

The US has traditionally directed the bulk of its PE exports to Latin America. While US producers are expected to aggressively pursue additional market share in Latin America, exporters will also be directing much of their attention to Asia, particularly China, as Latin American markets are not large enough to absorb the incremental additions in US capacity.

The worldwide market for High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ExxonMobil

Dow Chemical

lyondellbasell

Chevron Phillips

Ineos

Formosa Plastics

Westlake

Bayport Polymers (Total)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wire and Cable Insulations

Health Care

Consumer Goods

Municipal

Industrial

Underwater

Mining

Others

