Global Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market to Reach around US$ 27 Bn by 2026; Demand from Construction Industry

This report analyzes and forecasts the industrial DeNOx systems & services market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for industrial DeNOx systems and services during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the industrial DeNOx systems & services market at the global level.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global industrial DeNOx systems & services market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein service type, type and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global industrial DeNOx systems & services market by segmenting it in terms of service type, type, and application. Segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for industrial DeNOx systems and services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for industrial DeNOx systems and services in individual service type, type, and application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the industrial DeNOx systems & services market are CECO Environmental Corp., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., GE Power, Yara International ASA, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Ducon Environmental Systems, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, ANDRITZ Group, Babcock Noell GmbH, and Tri-Mer Corporation. Among these, CECO Environmental Corp., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., and Yara International ASA have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the size of the industrial DeNOx systems & services market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The market size has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on service type, type, and application of industrial DeNOx systems and services. Market size and forecast for each service type, type, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions with several key market participants and opinion leaders have been conducted to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.